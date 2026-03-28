Caleb Foster's legacy game in the Sweet 16 has Duke fans wondering how he did it

For three weeks, Duke guard Caleb Foster has sat on the bench with a boot on his foot, just itching to get back into the game. Every day, Duke fans were anxiously awaiting an update from head coach Jon Scheyer on when the North Carolina native would return to play.

Finally, the Blue Devils got the update they wanted when it was announced that Foster would give it a go in the Sweet 16 vs. St. John's, and that decision paid off immensely. Foster was the true difference maker in the second half for the Blue Devils, scoring all 11 points in 18 minutes, hitting key shots when Duke needed it most.

After the game, Scheyer was emotional speaking about Foster, knowing that the performance his junior guard just left on the court was something special, and Duke fans agree.

Duke fans can't believe Caleb Foster was on the court vs. St. Johns in the Sweet 16

Duke fan his entire life.



Foot injury ends freshman year.



DNPs his sophomore year.



Breaks his foot against UNC his junior year



Comes back in under 3 weeks and scores 11 points in the second half, willing Duke to a win.



Caleb Fucking Foster pic.twitter.com/v2KoZQZXGC — louis vuitton jon (@dukebluesamurai) March 28, 2026

Caleb Foster was born in Harrisburg, North Carolina, just two hours from Durham. As a kid, Foster was a huge Duke fan, and it played a big part in picking the Blue Devils. His college career has certainly not been what he had hoped, but when it mattered most, Foster gave Duke the performance it needed to get to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.

St John’s fans saying it was good for THEM that Caleb foster was playing. Duke loses that game if he doesn’t play. Poetic justice. — Arrest Jack Dorsey (@arrest_jack) March 28, 2026

Clearly St. John's wasn't ready for a legacy game from Foster and it hurt them in the end.

Caleb Foster is three wins away from becoming a Duke legend. — Karma is undefeated (@dukewhistle) March 28, 2026

With the performance he just had in the Sweet 16, Foster is already a Duke legend, but he can certainly strengthen his resume with a National Championship.

Truly can't say enough about Caleb Foster and what he means to this team. He willed Duke back in this game offensively. I don't believe we win this game without him. He defied everything to even be back today. He's what it means to be Duke through and through. — Sam (@BleedinDukeBlue) March 28, 2026

Foster was not the only person who was a difference maker for Duke tonight, but in moments when nothing could go right for Duke, Foster took the game into his hands and brought it home for the Blue Devils.

Duke is a totally different team with Caleb Foster on the floor, I have been saying it for a while, St Johns wins tonight if Foster doesn’t suit up for Duke. — Costa (@CincyPlzWin) March 28, 2026

It was a five-point game at the end, and without Foster's 11 points, going a perfect 5-for-5 on the court, it could have been Duke heading home instead of St. John's.

Caleb Foster has no business to even be moving on his foot right now, let alone checking into a basketball game.



He undoubtedly changed this game and saved Duke’s season with his effort tonight, and in doing so, earned a full page in the history book of the Duke program. pic.twitter.com/FGlLxF5QxC — The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) March 28, 2026

Scheyer said it best right after the game. Foster truly didn't have a business being on the court just three weeks after surgery, but it was his own grit and determination that got him back on the court and truly brought it home for the Blue Devils.

CALEB FOSTER YOU ARE FOREVER A LEGEND — ⚜️ (@wavytorin) March 28, 2026

Say it louder for the people in the back. This game will truly go down as one of the best for a Duke player, and Foster truly made the biggest difference for the Blue Devils. Now, they are heading to the Elite Eight.