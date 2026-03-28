Jon Scheyer brought to tears by Caleb Foster's incredible Sweet 16 performance

Not only did Caleb Foster ultimately play for Duke in the Sweet 16 to cap a miraculous recovery, but he came up huge, gutting out 19 minutes and making some clutch baskets down the stretch to help the Blue Devils pull out an 80-75 win over St. John's to advance to the Elite Eight for the third straight year.

Foster scored all 11 of his points in the second half, coming up with key baskets and key plays, doing whatever it took to help Duke win.

It was the type of performance that will be remembered for a long time. It was also a performance that made Jon Scheyer emotional when talking about it after the game. And who could blame him?

"He had no business playing today. He was determined," Scheyer said, choking back tears. "That was one of the most special performances I've ever seen. He was incredible. Even in the huddles, what he was doing, and some big-time plays, too. That's a leader right there, and that's a guy who came through when we needed him."

"That was one of the most special performances I've ever seen."



An emotional Jon Scheyer reflects on Caleb Foster's comeback with @TracyWolfson. pic.twitter.com/BsVJdwDXuz — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 28, 2026

Jon Scheyer called Caleb Foster's performance against St. John's 'special'

It was a storybook comeback by Foster. It's the stuff that makes you start to believe this Duke team is a team of destiny.

Foster shouldn't have been able to play against St. John's. It's only been 20 days since he fractured his foot during Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina. It was thought to be season-ending, or at best, he might get back for the Final Four.

Instead, Foster worked and worked and made it back in the nick of time for Duke. And the Blue Devils needed the veteran point guard to assist against a scrappy, aggressive St. John's defense that made life difficult for Duke every second of the game.

Without Foster, there's a good chance Duke isn't advancing to Sunday's Elite Eight matchup.

But with him, Duke certainly looks like the national title contender they've looked like all year when healthy.