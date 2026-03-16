Peter Schrager completely disrespects Duke with upset prediction in National Championship

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils are one of the odds-on favorites to win the National Championship, despite having a gauntlet of opponents ahead of them in the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday morning, just a few hours after Duke's dominance was solidified as the top seed in the tournament, Peter Schrager completely disrespected the Blue Devils with his bizarre and very unique prediction for his bracket.

Schrager, who is one of ESPN's NFL experts, projected the No. 4-seed Arkansas Razorbacks to win it all, upsetting the Blue Devils in the National Championship game.

Picking Arkansas over Duke is off-base at best

Now, Arkansas has a star freshman of its own in Darius Acuff Jr., who led the Hogs in scoring and assists when they lost to Duke in the regular season. So, getting behind a surprise run for the team isn't that hot of a take.

Also read: ESPN's NCAA Tournament analytics should have Duke fans dreaming of the title glory

However, picking Acuff and the Razorbacks over the Blue Devils and their star freshman, Cameron Boozer, is as piping hot a take as possible.

Not only did Duke already dismiss Arkansas with a nine-point win over the Hogs earlier this year, but thinking that Acuff could outperform Boozer and the rest of the Blue Devils is absurd.

.@PSchrags gives his Men's NCAA Tournament picks and @SethOnHoops says why they may not be right 😂 pic.twitter.com/MyEWJJeHEg — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 16, 2026

Even in their regular-season meeting, Boozer scored 14 more points than Acuff, racking up 35 points to easily push the Blue Devils to victory. Since then, Boozer has only gotten better, and even with starting point guard Caleb Foster out with an injury, the Blue Devils have been dominant.

Almost immediately, Seth Greenberg, who was a two-time ACC Coach of the Year with Virginia Tech, gave Schrager a reality check, saying, "Peter, you're an expert on... football."

Greenberg didn't believe in the Arkansas pick and certainly didn't agree with the Razorbacks upsetting Duke in the final game of the season.