Duke March Madness base: Seed, potential opponents, schedules, and Final Four path

Duke enters the NCAA Tournament as the prohibitive favorite, but the path will be far from easy for Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils.

Duke went 32-2 in the regular season, capturing both the ACC regular season and tournament titles to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance. The Blue Devils will be in the East Regional, opening the tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, before making the trek up to Washington, D.C. for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, assuming they can avoid an early upset.

Duke has been college basketball's best team this season, but in a single-elimination tournament, it only takes one bad night - or a bad couple of minutes - for your season to end. Memories of last season's Final Four loss to Houston are still fresh in the minds of every Duke fan.

Duke's 2026 NCAA Tournament Hub:

Seed: No. 1 overall

Region: East

Next Opponent: vs. 16-seed Siena on Thursday, March 19th at 2:50pm ET

East Regional Bracket:

1. Duke

16. Siena

8. Ohio State

9. TCU

5. St. John's

12. Northern Iowa

4. Kansas

13. Cal Baptist

6. Louisville

11. South Florida

3. Michigan State

14. North Dakota State

7. UCLA

10. UCF

2. UConn

15. Furman

Despite being the No. 1 overall seed, Duke has arguably the most difficult path to the Final Four among any of the top seeds. It'll have to play a battle-tested power conference opponent in the Round of 32, regardless of whether it's Ohio State or TCU that advances.

After that, it'll be a murderer's row of national championship-winning coaches in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight with the likes of Bill Self, Rick Pitino, Tom Izzo, and Dan Hurley all standing in Duke's way of making it to a second straight Final Four.

Links to Duke March Madness content: