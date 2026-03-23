One team has always been on Duke's path to a National Championship

The Duke men's basketball team has a blue-blood cementing five National Championships to its name: 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, and 2015.

In all five runs through the NCAA Tournament that ended with cutting down the nets, the Blue Devils had to face, and clearly defeat, the St. John's Red Storm.

Now, Duke is set to take on St. John's yet again.

St. John's has been in Duke's path to the natty every time

1990-91: W 78-61, Elite Eight

1991-92: W 91-81, regular-season meeting

2000-01: W 91-59, regular-season meeting

2009-10: W 80-71, regular-season meeting

2014-15: W 77-68, regular-season meeting

2025-26: TBD, Sweet 16

While just one of the previous meetings between St. John's and Duke en route to the Blue Devils securing a National Championship was during the NCAA Tournament (1990-91), the Blue Devils faced and defeated the Red Storm.

As Duke looks to do that once again, the good news is that the Blue Devils' head coach, Jon Scheyer, was part of two of the previous teams that defeated St. John's on their way to winning it all.

In 2010, Scheyer was on the Duke roster, playing alongside the likes of Kyle Singler, Mason Plumlee, and more, all playing for Mike Krzyzewski. Then, in 2015, Scheyer was an assistant coach for Coach K and the Blue Devils, as they secured their fifth and latest National Championship.

This time around, Scheyer is the head coach as Duke takes on the Red Storm on the way to hopefully securing the program's sixth national title.

READ: Jon Scheyer makes hope blossom in Durham with Caleb Foster update

No. 1-seed Duke and No. 5-seed St. John's are scheduled to tip off at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 27, to determine who will move on to the Elite Eight. The Sweet 16 matchup will be broadcast on CBS.