Jon Scheyer makes hope blossom in Durham with Caleb Foster update

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer just blew the doors off the Blue Devils' chances to make it to the Final Four, and (hopefully) the National Championship game.

After eking out a win in the First Round and finally coming to life during the second half of its second-round game, Duke has clearly been lacking some firepower.

Now, in Scheyer's latest update on his team, the Blue Devils might have received the news that they desperately needed: Caleb Foster is closer to returning than anybody would have ever guessed.

Scheyer shared that there was an "outside chance" Foster could return for Duke's Sweet 16 game against the St. John's Red Storm on Friday, March 27.

Caleb Foster's return could happen sooner than anyone expected

This return would be eons ahead of what anybody expected, with even Scheyer saying that his dream would be for Foster to return for the Final Four, if Duke made it that far, before the NCAA Tournament tipped off.

Foster hasn't played in over two weeks, suffering the foot fracture in Duke's final regular-season game of the year (yes, the win over the North Carolina Tar Heels).

Since then, he has been spotted wearing a walking boot and relying on a knee scooter to get around the arena.

Duke’s Caleb Foster (foot) has an “outside chance” to play in Friday’s Sweet 16 game against St. John’s, per Jon Scheyer.



Has not played since 3/7.



Averages 8.5 PPG.



Significant news for the Blue Devils. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 23, 2026

Amid rumors that fans had seen clips with Foster practicing in the background and teammates like Cameron Boozer sharing that he had been putting in a ton of work to get back as soon as possible, people were allowing themselves to feel a little hopeful.

Now that hope has blown wide open, and the chances of the Blue Devils returning to the Final Four, if not making it one step further, are blossoming as well.

No. 1-seed Duke and No. 5-seed St. John's are scheduled to tip off at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 27 for a place in the Elite Eight. If Foster is off the injury report, it could be tournament-changing for the Blue Devils.