Naturally, Duke snagged the ideal tip-time for its Sweet 16 showdown with St. John's

There's probably not a more anticipated Sweet 16 matchup than No. 1 Duke against No. 5 St. John's in Washington D.C.

Two proud programs, one coached by an up-and-comer still trying to fill the massive shoes of a coaching legend, and the other still coached by a legend. To be the best, you have to beat the best. And for Jon Scheyer, his path to the Final Four, and perhaps his first national title as a head coach, will have to go through Rick Pitino and St. John's in the Sweet 16, and then either Dan Hurley and UConn or Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the Elite Eight if the Blue Devils can get there.

So it figures, with all eyes wanting to be on Duke and St. John's, that it would be the primetime game on Friday night.

Duke and St. John's is set for tip-off at 7:10 pm ET on CBS with the "A" Team broadcast crew of Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and then Tracy Wolfson as the court reporter.

Duke and St. John's get prime time billing for Sweet 16 showdown

After a shaky performance in the opening round against Siena, Duke got Patrick Ngongba back and turned a close game early into a rout against TCU in the 2nd Round, rolling to a 23-point win over the Horned Frogs.

Duke looked a lot more like Duke against TCU, especially in the second half, and seems to have its groove back heading into the second weekend of the dance.

They'll need it, because Pitino and St. John's are fully capable of knocking the Blue Devils out of the tournament.

After rolling to an easy win over Northern Iowa in the first round, the Johnnies scored a win over 4-seed Kansas in the second round on a buzzer-beating layup by Dylan Darling.

The opening odds favored Duke by 6.5 points, and it's clear that Scheyer and his team will have their work cut out for them to get back to the Elite Eight.