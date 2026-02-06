No. 4 Duke men's basketball vs. UNC: How to watch, injury reports, and more

It's finally here. The first regular-season meeting of the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels is finally upon us.

As the No. 4 Blue Devils prepare to face the No. 14 Tar Heels in Chapel Hill this Saturday, the eyes of the nation are undeniably going to be tuned in. Not only is this one of the biggest rivalries in college sports, but both teams are in the top 15 and flying toward yet another run through March Madness

Before the players even take the court, ESPN's College GameDay will tip off on Saturday morning from the Dean Smith Center, and undoubtedly, a few familiar faces will make appearances throughout the show.

How to watch No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 14 UNC Tar Heels

Date & Time: Saturday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

TV/Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

Listen: The Varsity Network

Following College GameDay, there will be a slate of ranked college basketball matchups, headlined by the Blue Devils and Tar Heels playing at 6:30 p.m. ET.

A Heated Rivalry: Duke vs. UNC men's basketball history

First-ever matchup: Friday, Jan. 9, 1965, UNC won 62-65

Most recent matchup: Friday, March 14, 2025, Duke won 74-71

Overall series history: 85-69, North Carolina

With some of the greatest men's basketball coaches and players of all time coming from each program, this quickly turned into one of the most popular (and hate-filled) rivalries in all of sports.

Similar to the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, these are two of the winningest teams in the history of the sport, and while Duke is on a hot streak right now, the Tar Heels have the upper hand in the overall series record.

Duke men's basketball injury update

Other than the season-ending injury that has sidelined senior center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu since December, and freshman guard Sebastian Wilkins utilizing his redshirt season, all of the Blue Devils will be available to head coach Jon Scheyer, who has an injury of his own.

North Carolina men's basketball injury update

There are no injuries on the North Carolina bench, so head coach Hubert Davis will have all of the Tar Heels available as they try to knock down the Blue Devils.