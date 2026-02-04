Jon Scheyer's own injury report is the talk of the town in Duke's easy win over BC

Of course, it's always exciting when the Duke Blue Devils earn an 18-point win over a conference opponent, even when it's over the Boston College Eagles.

However, as the No. 4 Blue Devils dominated the Eagles, one of the most interesting story lines (other than Duke's bright yellow shoes) was head coach Jon Scheyer's broken finger, which had a brace on it for the game.

Scheyer, who is only 38 years old and barely over a decade removed from his playing career for the Blue Devils, shared with the ACC Network analysts that he had broken it during a practice session, but it didn't hold him back at all.

Jon Scheyer plays and coaches through a broken finger

Scheyer shared that he suffered the injury in a scrimmage, which he continued to play in despite having just broken his finger. What is a better way to instill resilience and toughness in your team than showing it in your own style of play?

Even with their coach not in his best form (physically), the Blue Devils were able to secure the seemingly easy 67-49 win over the Eagles, pushing Duke to 21-1 overall and 10-0 in ACC play, dropping Boston College to 9-13 overall and 2-7 against conference opponents.

Up next, Scheyer and the Blue Devils have the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels on their docket, as the two rivals face off in a top-25 matchup. Hopefully, the Duke head coach gives himself a break so he can be at full strength for the big-time game between the two North Carolina-based teams.

No. 4 Duke and No. 14 UNC are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 7, and the rivalry game will be aired on ESPN. Earlier that day, ESPN's College GameDay will start the basketball-filled day from none other than Chapel Hill.