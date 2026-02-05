How to watch ESPN's College GameDay ahead of Duke's rivalry game against UNC

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels are about to play in one of the most highly anticipated games of the regular season.

Not only is it one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports (not just basketball and not just college), but the two teams boast two of the star freshmen in the country and are both in the top-15 of the national rankings.

However, about seven and a half hours before the game tips off, ESPN's College GameDay will get the show rolling in Chapel Hill.

How to watch ESPN's College GameDay at Duke vs. UNC

Date & Time: Saturday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. ET

Location: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

TV/Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

This is the 14th time College GameDay has come to Chapel Hill, and the 11th time it will be in town for the Battle of the Blues (the rivalry game between Duke and North Carolina). The show is hosted by Rece Davis, and he is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter, and Jay Williams.

How to attend ESPN's College GameDay at Duke vs. UNC

Doors: open at 8:30 a.m. ET for UNC students, 8:45 a.m. ET for the general public

Show starts: 10 a.m. ET

Bag policy: Any clear plastic or vinyl bag no larger than 12" x 12" x 20", small (non-clear) bag no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

The Carolina Basketball Museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. ET

While the crowd will undeniably be filled with North Carolina fans, it would never hurt to have a few Blue Devil supporters infiltrate the crowd to cheer on Duke throughout the morning broadcast.

College GameDay Duke vs. UNC giveaways & student prizes

Complimentary College GameDay rollabanas and net hats

Half-court shot contest: One lucky fan will have the chance to win $19,000

Dunkin' and Penn Station exit samples and giveaways

Lowes Foods and Modelo will be on-site with giveaways

Finally, at 6:30 p.m. ET, the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels will tip off, and fans (who aren't in attendance) can tune into ESPN for the game.