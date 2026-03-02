No. 1-seeded Duke WBB should sail through ACC Tournament and to ideal seed in Big Dance

March is officially upon us, and with it comes the best time of the year: March Madness. Starting the postseason insanity are the women's conference tournaments, including the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament.

With a 21-8 overall record and a 16-2 record against conference opponents, the Blue Devils enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the ACC bracket. That comes with two byes and a clear path to the conference championship.

Now, Duke and head coach Kara Lawson are just three games away from clinching yet another conference title and a favorable seed in the subsequent NCAA Tournament.

ACC Women's Basketball Tournament schedule

(All Times ET)

Wednesday, March 4 (First Round)

Game 1: No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 12 Miami, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 15 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 California, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 14 Florida State vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech, ACCN, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 (Second Round)

Game 4: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 Virginia, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 Syracuse, ACCN, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 6 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Duke, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisville, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 North Carolina, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Duke is scheduled to play the winner of the fourth game of the tournament, which will tip off on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. ET.

The game is between the No. 8 Clemson Tigers and the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers, and either should (Clemson, of course, handed Duke one of its two regular-season ACC losses) be an easy opponent for the Blue Devils to take down.

Saturday, March 7 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8 , ESPN2, noon

Game13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

If Duke defeats the winner of Clemson-Virginia, the Blue Devils will move on to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of Game 9 (which will be No. 4 NC State versus the winner of Game 5, which will be No. 5 Notre Dame versus the winner of Game 1, which will be No. 13 Stanford versus No. 12 Miami).

Sunday, March 8 (Championship)

Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Following the semifinal matchup, the final two teams in the tournament will tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8, in the ACC Championship.

Making a run to the conference championship game and winning that matchup could easily set up the Blue Devils to claim a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Also read: Hate them or love them, you're probably watching Duke basketball

Selection Sunday for women's college basketball is set to take place at 8 p.m. ET on the following Sunday (March 15) after all of the conference tournaments have reached their conclusion.