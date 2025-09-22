Kara Lawson has officially reached the ultimate pedestal of coaching

Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson has already had a storied career with USA Basketball, both as a player and a coach. Now, the Blue Devils' leader has reached the pinnacle of coaching, as Lawson has been named the head coach of Team USA through 2028. Lawson became the head coach at Duke in 2020 and has already led the program to successes it hasn't reached in years. She delivered an ACC Championship this past season and an Elite 8 appearance after leading the Blue Devils to a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. This was Duke's first Elite 8 since 2013 and first ACC Tournament title since 2017.

Congratulations to Kara Lawson on being named the @usabasketball Women’s National Team Head Coach! 👏#USABWNT pic.twitter.com/DKcjFTZqMK — WNBA (@WNBA) September 22, 2025

Lawson will be the head coach for the USA Olympic Team in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics cycle.

“I am so excited to welcome Kara Lawson as the next head coach of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team,” USA Basketball Women’s National Team managing director Sue Bird said in a statement. “Having shared the court with her, I know firsthand the leadership, competitive spirit and basketball IQ that she brings. Kara has always had the respect of her teammates and her players, something she has earned and demonstrated over decades with USA Basketball as a player, 3x3 coach and assistant coach. I can’t wait to work with her and continue to build on the tradition of excellence that USA Basketball stands for.”

“I will work tirelessly to uphold the standards of this storied program,” Lawson said. “There is no greater honor in our sport than to be chosen to lead the U.S. women in world competition. I understand the responsibility and the challenges that lie ahead. I look forward to meeting them head on.“This has been something I’ve worked towards for a long time. I’m thankful to all of the players that I’ve had the opportunity to coach and all of the coaches I’ve learned from. There is nothing more important than pushing this group to reach its potential. I can’t wait to get started!”

Outside this esteemed honor, Lawson is looking to continue her successful tenure as the head coach at Duke. The Blue Devils are returning most of their core from the 2024-25 campaign, headlined by Toby Fournier, the 2025 ACC Rookie of the Year.