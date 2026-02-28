Hate them or love them, you're probably watching Duke basketball

There's a famous quote from Hall of Fame bowler Pete Weber from after he won his record-breaking fifth US Open Championship that goes:

"Hate me or love me, you watched, and that's all you could do."

The same is true for Duke basketball. Many people are fans of Duke, but many, many more aren't fans. And you won't meet many people who don't have a strong opinion - one way or another - about the Blue Devils.

Hate them or love them, though, you're probably watching them play.

On Thursday, On3 shared data on the most-watched college basketball games of the season thus far. Three of the top four featured the Blue Devils.

No.1 was Duke's Thanksgiving matchup against Arkansas, which featured 6.8 million viewers. No. 3 was Duke-Michigan last Saturday in Washington, D.C. No. 4 was the first Duke-North Carolina game of the season in Chapel Hill.

NEW: Top 10 most-watched College Basketball games through February 25📺https://t.co/vGL0RZe8An pic.twitter.com/x4qFFcHwFb — On3 (@On3) February 26, 2026

With one more left against the Tar Heels, there's a decent chance that Duke ends up on the list for a fourth time this season.

Duke is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The top left of the bracket is a familiar sight for Duke fans, but it would be a first under Jon Scheyer.

Duke enters Saturday's matchup against Virginia with the ACC regular-season crown on the line in another game that will deliver a ton of viewers.

Led by Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils are 26-2 and the No. 1 in KenPom as well as at the top of the AP and Coaches Polls.

Unfortunately for all those who hate Duke, they're probably going to be stuck watching the Blue Devils for a while in the NCAA Tournament. Scheyer again has a team that is fully capable of going all the way and cutting down the nets in Indianapolis.