Newest Duke basketball commit predicted he'd end up at Duke years before committing to the program

The Duke basketball program's newest commit, 4-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins, is a huge frontcourt bolster for the 2025-26 Blue Devils. Wilkins was originally a member of the class of 2026, but elected to reclassify into 2025 and play college basketball this coming fall.

The Brewster Academy (NH) product is ranked as the No. 35 overall player and the No. 7 power forward in the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the class of 2025.

Wilkins ultimately committed to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils over Maryland, but held offers from the likes of Alabama, Boston College, and Florida State as well. However, it seems Wilkins knew he'd end up playing at Duke long before he ended up committing to the program.

Over six years ago, Wilkins put a post on his Instagram account of himself at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and his caption suggests he knew where he'd be playing collegiate basketball all along.

"Had fun in North and South Carolina got to visit my future college. Duke blue devils," the caption wrote.

Now, it's reality, and Wilkins is officially a Duke Blue Devil.

"Measuring in at 6-foot-8 (with shoes on) and a 6-foot-10-plus wingspan, he has good size and a solid natural build that should only keep expanding," 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said about the big man. "He’s a fluid mover for his size and a solid, albeit not dynamic, vertical athlete. In addition to being switchable defensively, he’s a willing rebounder."

Based on Finkelstein's evaluation, Wilkins will gel perfectly with next year's rotation. The Blue Devils were one of the best defensive squads in the nation last year, and that was credited to defensive length, versatility, and switchability that no other program could match. With the defensive length and ability to guard multiple positions that Wilkins is bringing in, he'll fit in well.

Finkelstein also noted how Wilkins, at least at this point in his development, isn't a primary option on offense, but he plays his role.

"Overall, Wilkins doesn’t necessarily project as an offensive focal point. He plays within the flow, doesn’t monopolize the ball, and could continue to ascend as a potential 3-and-D type prospect who can have some added value attacking close-outs against less mobile defenders."

The good thing is, Duke won't need Wilkins to be an offensive focal point with shooters all over the floor such as Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, and Dame Sarr. Wilkins will likely be on the floor for defensive purposes mainly, at least as a rookie, and to help stretch the floor to free up shooters.

After Wilkins' commitment, Duke now boasts the No. 1 ranked 2025 recruiting class.