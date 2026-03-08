New Caleb Foster injury update of him leaving Cameron Indoor is beyond concerning

On one side of things, Duke fans are still pretty jacked up over the Blue Devils taking down North Carolina on Saturday night. However, it may have come at a cost that's going to change the postseason outlook for this team. That's because everyone is worried about Caleb Foster.

Jon Scheyer gives a Caleb Foster injury update that spoils the win over UNC

In the first half, Foster hurt himself and quickly waved to the bench that he needed to come out. He then gingerly made his way back to the locker room, but was nowhere to be seen for the start of the second half - he eventually made his way back to the bench, but with a boot on his right foot.

After the final whistle, Jon Scheyer said he'd be 'shocked' if Foster is able to play in the ACC Tournament. Could his NCAA Tournament status be up in the air too? According to local reporter Travon Miles, not only was Foster in a boot, but he also left Cameron Indoor Stadium on a knee scooter. Yup, that's not good at all:

Caleb Foster just left the Duke locker room with his family with a boot on his right foot.



Moving on a knee scooter. — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) March 8, 2026

Caleb Foster injury update: Duke PG left Cameron Indoor Stadium on a knee scooter

As of this writing, the first round of the NCAA Tournament is 11 days away. With Scheyer already saying that Foster is likely out for the ACC Tournament, the fact that he's in a boot and moving around on a knee scooter shouldn't give people much hope that he'll be able to make a quick turnaround for the Big Dance.

Nothing is set in stone, though, and the scooter call could have been more of a preventative decision. With that said, it just adds to the worry for the Duke faithful who are praying to the Basketball Gods that Foster won't be out for the rest of the season.

While the talented guard doesn't light up the scoreboard each night, he has improved his outside shooting tremendously and he makes a massive difference on the defensive end. Not having him for the conference tourney is one thing, but if he does end up missing March Madness in its entirety, it could prove to be backbreaking for the No. 1 Blue Devils in their push to win it all.