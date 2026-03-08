Jon Scheyer gives a Caleb Foster injury update that spoils the win over UNC

The Duke Blue Devils were able to get some revenge on North Carolina, recording a convincing win in Durham on Saturday night. However, all eyes are on standout point guard Caleb Foster, as he got hurt in the first half and he gingerly made his way back to the locker room.

New video of Caleb Foster injury has Duke fans holding their breath for the ACC Tournament

Foster was nowhere to be seen at the start of the second half, but he eventually made his way to the bench while sporting a boot on his right foot. As soon as that happened, Duke fans were worried sick. Unfortunately, no good news has come in following the final whistle.

Moments ago, head man Jon Scheyer revealed that his standout point guard has indeed hurt his foot and the expectation is that Foster is going to be out for the ACC Tournament. Scheyer said he'd be 'shocked' if either Foster or Patrick Ngongba will be able to suit up. It sure feels like their status for the NCAA Tournament could be in question too:

“I’d be shocked if both of them are playing next week.” Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer on the status of Caleb Foster and Pat Ngongba for the ACC tournament, saying the priority is being healthy for the NCAA tournament. — Dennis Cox (@TheFanRookie) March 8, 2026

Caleb Foster Injury Update: Duke PG not expected to play in the ACC Tournament

The fact that Ngongba is also hurt is a major concern. In order for Duke to push for a conference title and a natty, this group needs to be close to 100 percent health. With Foster in particular, he's a floor general for the Blue Devils and a great distributor of the basketball.

On the season, the 6-5, 205-pounder is averaging more than eight points and nearly three assists per game. Foster has made strides in improving his outside shot and his size alone for a point guard is quite head-turning and makes a huge difference on the defensive end.

He's a quality player for Scheyer on both ends of the floor and he has become a reliable talent for the Duke coaching staff as a whole. Scheyer added that Foster will be getting more imaging on his foot, so for now we can only hope nothing even more serious pops up. Foster is simply too valuable for Duke and him missing an extended period of time would be back-breaking for the Blue Devils.