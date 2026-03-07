Duke hit UNC where it hurts with viral Caleb Wilson injury signs for College GameDay

It's going to be a devastating 48 hours for North Carolina fans, and the Cameron Crazies are assuring it's as miserable as possible.

News broke Friday that North Carolina star freshman forward Caleb Wilson will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right thumb during practice and undergoing surgery. This came after Wilson was already trying to recover and return after breaking a bone in his left hand last month. The news also broke just a day before Duke and UNC meet for the second time this season, all but guaranteeing a win for the Blue Devils on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Cameron Crazies troll North Carolina about Caleb Wilson's injury

Although UNC not being at full-strength without its best player will make revenge a little less sweet for Duke, it made the Cameron Crazies even more confident for a win and gave them more material to terrorize UNC fans with ESPN College GameDay in town. It's never too soon for a joke in a rivalry this heated, so Duke fans during the College GameDay broadcast Saturday morning already had signs poking fun at Wilson's injury and UNC's doomed fate at the worst possible time of the season.

UNC LIKES FEET😂



Cameron Crazies are filing in with nets on their heads and creative signs in tow⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MvT4EVkNZa — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) March 7, 2026

Signs that Duke fans made included sayings like, "Thumbs up, Caleb" with the S crossed out and "@Caleb Need a hand?" and "He's not here." Obviously some North Carolina fans didn't find it as amusing.

i knew they would keep it classy! pic.twitter.com/N8JPdQYU5i — Jordan (@heelsrule1988) March 7, 2026

Just saw a “Thumbs up, Caleb” sign in the Duke student section at College GameDay.



Caleb Wilson just had thumb surgery yesterday, ending his regular season.



This rivalry has ZERO MERCY. ZERO. 💀 pic.twitter.com/rcdnaZ4eEs — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) March 7, 2026

Cameron Crazies starting early for College GameDay‼️



The energy in Durham is electric for UNC-Duke ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CnmwffICSR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) March 7, 2026

Wilson was averaging 19.8 points a game this season and would likely be considered the best player in the ACC if not for Duke having Cameron Boozer, who's averaging 22.6. Both are destined to be lottery picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, meaning Wilson's season isn't just over, but his career at UNC.

In UNC's upset of Duke in Chapel Hill last month, Wilson led the Tar Heels with 23 points while playing all 40 minutes. He was the spark to UNC's second-half comeback, so without Wilson playing Saturday, it's looking like Duke won't just get revenge, but could absolutely destroy its limping rival. And the entire GameDay crew agreed.