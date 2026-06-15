Miami's executive director of football took undeserved potshot at Manny Diaz's tenure

Every situation is different. While Mario Cristobal has achieved more success at Miami than his predecessor, Manny Diaz, did, they were not given the same amount of resources. NIL was brand new when Diaz was in Coral Gables. He also had to navigate COVID. Cristobal may be an ace recruiter, but Miami did not open up the war chest for him until he left the Oregon Ducks to return to his alma mater.

During a conversation with Adam Breneman, Miami executive director of football Dennis Smith tried to explain why Miami felt the need to rebuild its recruiting efforts from the ground up. Smith did not play at Miami, but graduated from there and was on the support staff under a previous regime. Miami means a great deal to him, but Smith took the time to disparage Diaz's run while leading the Canes.

He said Miami had its brief moments of success, but felt they were not sustained due to entitlement.

"There's been moments of success, but I think when we came in, we realized that people [didn't realize] what it was to be a Miami Hurricane," Smith said to Breneman. "It was like they expected it. Everything felt like they deserved it. It's really a privilege each and every day to be a Miami Hurricane. I didn't play here, but I graduated from here."

Smith embarrassed Diaz more by saying his Miami players were not as good as Louisiana Tech guys.

"I'll tell you where it hit me," Smith continued. "The very first spring practice in 2022, I looked out and watched us practice, and I said, 'Man, I just came from a place, Louisiana Tech, that we had four, five, six players in Group of Five football that were better than the players on the field here.' I asked myself, 'How does that happen?'"

That happens when the players, coaching staff, boosters, and administration are not properly aligned. Miami may be buttoned up now, but Diaz never got the time of day or the benefit of the doubt, as Cristobal always seems to get. To date, only one of these men has led his team to an ACC Championship. Diaz did it a year ago at Duke, while Miami was too busy losing to Louisville and SMU.

Here is Breneman's conversation with Smith on YouTube, if you needed more context on his remarks.

Diaz does need to improve as a recruiter, but he is already making great strides in year three at Duke.

Manny Diaz's Miami run gets dragged through mud by football executive

The thing that is so frustrating about this is how decadent Miami comes across. The Hurricanes may have just played for a national championship, but it has been a quarter-century since they last won one. Cristobal had a losing season in his first season at Coral Gables. Diaz won nine games in his first season leading the Blue Devils. Most importantly, Duke will actually be raising a championship banner.

While everyone has the right to pick a team like Miami to win the ACC, they have won as many conference title bouts as the Houston Texans have played in AFC Championships over the same span. Miami may have five national championships on its resume, but the arrogance of still living in the past has not gone away with Diaz or anyone else leaving. It is still there under Cristobal's watch.

Diaz's time in Coral Gables may feel like eons ago, but 2021 is not that much of a distant memory. He, too, had to take over a program that was in disarray after Mark Richt's coaching career went out with a whimper at his alma mater. COVID complicated everything. Once Dan Radakovich left Clemson to become Miami's new athletic director, Diaz's time was surely coming to an end. Timing is everything.

Read more: Manny Diaz may have to lean on Nate Sheppard, Duke offense to repeat as ACC Champions

What is baffling is the glass onion upon which Miami's new recruiting strategy is based. They will throw money at anyone, especially if they are a quarterback. While the Canes have hit in the transfer portal, they are not doing a great job of protecting South Florida's territory. Miami's fertile recruiting soil often sends players to other teams in other parts of the country. This is not a sustainable model.

To tie a bow on this, while it is not uncommon to hear a new regime talk trash about a previous one, refrain from throwing rocks in glass houses, or onions... Once you peel back one layer after another, what are you really? While it is alright to be all about The U, let's not overlook the fact Cristobal got to bowl with the bumpers up during his early years at Miami, while Diaz had to bowl strikes blindfolded.

Duke may not have the football resources of Miami, but Diaz is making the most of them once again.