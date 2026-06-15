Manny Diaz may have to lean on Nate Sheppard, Duke offense to repeat as ACC Champions

Over the last two seasons, Manny Diaz has found ways to win games at a higher level than Duke's standard. In 2024, he won with a defensive-led squad. Last year's ACC Champions were guided by their offense. While quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate are off to Miami, Nate Sheppard and much of the Blue Devils' offense remain. Clearly, Phil Steele took notice of this.

Steele had these four Duke standouts mentioned on at least one of his preseason All-ACC teams.

Center Matt Craycraft: Third-Team All-ACC

Tight end Jeremiah Hasley: First-Team All-ACC

Punter Kade Reynoldson: Second-Team All-American, First-Team All-ACC

Running back Nate Sheppard: Second-Team All-ACC

While punter Kade Reynoldson is the only Duke All-American candidate on Steele's list, the three other players of note all favor the offensive side of the football. Tight end Jeremiah Hasley is a first-teamer in the ACC, along with Reynoldson. Steele views star running back Nate Sheppard as an ACC second-teamer. Center Matt Craycraft earned a Third-Team All-ACC recognition from Steele as well.

Although Diaz must be excited to see what Jonathan Brewer's offense has in store this fall, defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke's defense still needs some work. Brewer may have to work with San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget, coming off a major injury, but he was a tremendous player for Ken Niumatalolo in the Mountain West. Duke's offense seems to be ahead of its defense once again.

If Duke wants to return to Charlotte and be playoff-viable, the team must become more well-rounded.

Duke may be more of an offensive-minded team than Manny Diaz expects

For Duke to achieve all it can this fall in its unexpected title defense, three things have to happen. The first is for the offense not to fall precipitously with Eget at the helm of it. Having guys like Craycraft, Hasley, and Sheppard starring on that side of the ball should help. The second is for the defense to approach 2024 form. Patke's unit was hit or miss a year ago. The third is for luck to be on Duke's side.

Duke needs to focus on what it can control, but it also needs to create its own luck. Until Patke's defense rounds into form, the Blue Devils must move the sticks methodically. Duke can do this by leaning on Sheppard in the ground game, as well as Eget building up confidence with Hasley and the rest of the receiving corps. Diaz's team must matriculate the ball down the field to save this defense.

The challenging part here is Duke is not going to sneak up on anyone. There are only four Power Four champions, and the Blue Devils were one of them. Duke may not be favored to come out of the ACC, but Miami has never won this conference since coming over from the Big East a generation ago. Diaz is earning a strong reputation for making the most of what he has got, but will it be enough this year?

Read more: Duke's spot in ACC power ranking reveals an uncomfortable truth about 2026

Right now, Diaz and his staff need to empower their best players to be difference-makers. Eget and Hasley should be impactful in the passing game. Reynoldson can flip the field with his leg on special teams. While Craycraft is the undisputed fulcrum of the Duke offensive line, Sheppard's game will be the straw that stirs the drink. Duke must rally together, but Sheppard is certainly Diaz's brightest star.

While Diaz and Patke try to improve the team's bottleneck, they can rest easy with Sheppard around.