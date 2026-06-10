Manny Diaz's strength in numbers recruiting philosophy will only take Duke so far

The beautiful part of college football is there are multiple ways you can win a game. Every team is built differently. Some can outscore seemingly anyone, while others need to muddy it up a bit with good defense, great special teams, in a knockdown, drag-out fight. Over the last two years, Manny Diaz's Duke Blue Devils have won nine games apiece in a multitude of ways with baked-in volatility.

While an offensively-led team propelled Duke to an ACC Championship a year ago, the defense will need to step up this year as it did in 2024. It all comes down to recruitment. Although Diaz and his staff have done a great job of winning early and often on the recruiting trail this cycle, this program is not built to hit home runs. It must settle for three-stars and the occasional four-star to come aboard.

So when looking at Duke's recruiting prowess up to this point in 2027, two things stand out. Duke was able to put forth a top-30 class (No. 28 overall), with a bevy of three-stars. While four-star tight end Parker Newman just earned that designation, this is not enough to keep pace with the behemoths of the ACC, such as Miami and Clemson, long-term. A strength in numbers play works, but it has its limits.

Diaz has to ask himself if Dave Clawson Wake Forest or Paul Johnson Georgia Tech is good enough.

Blue Devils recruiting approach under Manny Diaz is flawed in construct

Right now, Duke is recruiting at a level to remain a top-third team in the ACC. Over the last four years, dating back to Mike Elko's run with the team, that is exactly what Duke has been: A top-third team. In some years, that means winning seven or eight games. In others, an unexpected trip to the ACC title bout, and potentially the College Football Playoff, is on the table. There is some stability to be found.

When you are trying to build up a football team at a traditional academic power, you have to play the cards you are dealt. Not everyone can get into your university out of high school. Even fewer can handle the course load levied upon them. Duke has been able to land pretty much whoever it wants on the hardwood, but those eggs were invested into that basket a long time ago and have all matured.

The key for Diaz and his staff is to have a firm grasp of who they are and what Duke football is all about. Again, he did not have to come here. Diaz had a great gig as James Franklin's defensive coordinator at Penn State. Of course, not everything is built to last. The question now is if Duke football is built to last under him. He is undoubtedly raising the floor, but the ceiling is still so finite.

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For Diaz to maintain success at Duke, he must take bits and pieces out of what worked for Clawson in Winston-Salem, Johnson in Atlanta, Clark Lea now at Vanderbilt, and so on. It is not an impossibility for an academic power to be great at football. Look no further than Notre Dame, or the Stanford Cardinal under Jim Harbaugh, or before David Shaw lost his secret sauce to Rice in Mike Bloomgren.

In short, getting guys who want to be part of what you are building is great. Strength in numbers is how lesser programs make up the difference. Look at it like a state school in some remote outpost in their conference, trying to win with the Air Raid. The Mike Leach approach to offense works for a while, until it does not... Diaz has to evolve even more so as a recruiter for Duke to have ACC staying power.

Until Duke can regularly land four-stars, it is only a matter of time before Diaz leaves for another job.