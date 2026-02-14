Mavs fans get a scare as Cooper Flagg pulls up to Duke vs. Clemson in walking boot

While the Blue Devils put a beat down on the Clemson Tigers, legendary Duke player Cooper Flagg was sitting court side, alongside a few other former Duke stars: Khaman Maluach and Tyrese Proctor.

The current Blue Devils' 13-point victory over the Tigers may have been the main attraction, but a lot of attention was on Flagg, and most notably, his foot.

The NBA is in the middle of its All-Star Break, and the Dallas Mavericks (Flagg's current team) announced that an MRI had revealed a sprain in the rookie's left foot, which would cause him to miss the All-Star Game and possibly a few regular-season games afterward.

Is Cooper Flagg's foot sprain worse than reported?

While attending the game in Durham, people noticed that Flagg was wearing a boot on his left foot, and it immediately sent Mavs fans into a tailspin, fearing that the rookie star's injury may have been worse than originally reported.

Tell me that ain’t what I think it is on Coop’s foot…. https://t.co/IrLPir7F7v — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) February 14, 2026

A foot sprain can take anywhere from two weeks to multiple months to fully recover, depending on the severity of the injury. When Dallas first announced Flagg's sprain, the Mavericks did not specify how serious the injury was, nor did they share a timetable for his return.

Cooper Flagg is in attendance for today’s Duke game. He’s wearing a boot for his left midfoot sprain. pic.twitter.com/TX5G0FGIFY — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 14, 2026

While the boot could entirely be for preventative purposes, taking a little weight and pressure off Flagg's foot while he enjoys the well-deserved rest, it certainly sent a chill down the spines of Maverick fans across the country.

Cooper Flagg is currently wearing a boot while he recovers from a left midfoot sprain. The Dallas Mavericks play next on Feb. 20 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. https://t.co/NqtzX2DKg6 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 14, 2026

Before the All-Star Break and the announcement of his sprain, Flagg was averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. Undeniably, his performances through the first 54 games of his professional career set him up to secure the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

However, if he has to miss a chunk of games due to this injury, that award may go to none other than fellow Blue Devil legend Kon Knueppel, who has had an almost as impressive rookie campaign so far.