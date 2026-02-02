Cooper Flagg quite literally can't stop making history during his rookie season

Last year, it came as no surprise when Duke freshman Cooper Flagg took the nation by storm and led the Blue Devils to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

Now, despite the Dallas Mavericks' tumultuous season, it should come as no surprise that Flagg is playing just as well, if not better, during his rookie season in the NBA. Not only is Flagg playing well, but he is setting records, and they can't seem to stop pouring in for the former Blue Devil.

Over the weekend, Flagg and the Mavs took on the Houston Rockets, and while Dallas lost, Flagg put up 34 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and one block.

This was his second consecutive 30-point double-double, following a 49-point and 10-assist game against the Charlotte Hornets and his former teammate Kon Knueppel.

Cooper Flagg rookie season NBA records

Flagg's back-to-back double-doubles made him the first ever teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point double-doubles, Flagg being just 19 years, one month, and 10 days old when he scored 34 against Houston.

It wasn't his first record-setting performance, seemingly tacking yet another milestone onto his campaign to be named as the league's Rookie of the Year.

First-ever consecutive double-doubles by a teenager

Most points scored by a teenager (49 pts vs. Charlotte on Jan. 29)

Dallas Mavericks rookie scoring record

First 18-year-old to record 40+ points, the most points scored by an 18-year-old in NBA history (42 pts vs. Utah Jazz on Dec. 15, 2025)

Second-youngest player in NBA history to score 30+ points (35 pts vs. Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 29, 2025)

Youngest player in NBA history to record 10+ assists (11 ASTs vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 28, 2025)

Thursday vs. CHA: 49 PTS, 10 REB

Saturday vs. HOU: 34 PTS, 12 REB



Cooper Flagg (19y, 41d) becomes the youngest player in NBA history to notch back-to-back games with 30-PT double-doubles 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O0IG63AfLl — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 1, 2026

Simply put, Flagg has been on fire, even though the Mavericks are sitting at just 19-30 overall. So far this season, the former Blue Devil has averaged an astonishing 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

During his singular season for Duke, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Quite literally, despite making the move from college basketball to the NBA, Flagg is playing just as well as he was last season.