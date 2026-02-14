Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, Khaman Maluach have perfect reaction to Boozer bros balling

At halftime, the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils held a minimal five-point lead on the No. 20 Clemson Tigers. As the second half unfolded, Duke started to run away with the top-25 ACC matchup.

That surge, unsurprisingly, was led by star freshman Cameron Boozer as he and his twin brother, Cayden, lit up Cameron Indoor.

In attendance were none other than legendary Blue Devils Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, and Tyrese Proctor, who were all selected during the 2025 NBA Draft. After a dominant offensive play by the Blue Devils, capped off by a powerful dunk by Cam, the trio couldn't disguise their hype.

CAM BOOZER ON HIS HEAD 🔥



Cooper Flagg is fired up 👀pic.twitter.com/Ao6wBKToEM — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 14, 2026

With just over eight minutes left in regulation, Duke held a 17-point lead over Clemson, and Cameron had amassed 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block. Even Cayden was on fire, coming off the bench for 10 points, three assists, and one rebound.

Flagg, Maluach, and Proctor were all in Duke's starting lineup during the 2024-25 season before heading to the Draft. Now, the Boozer brothers are playing a vital role in the Blue Devils' success.

While Cameron is expected to be a top-3 pick in this year's NBA Draft, his brother shouldn't go overlooked, even though he doesn't consistently start for Duke.

As the Boozer brothers have dominated for the Blue Devils, the former Duke stars have made names for themselves in the league. Highlighting their success, Flagg is going head-to-head with yet another Duke legend, Kon Knueppel, for the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Brotherhood in the building!! 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/RR7gFS09RV — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 14, 2026

While the NBA is in the middle of its break for the All-Star Game, which Flagg would be playing in if he weren't injured, it shouldn't be surprising if more legendary Blue Devils pull up to Cameron Indoor to see the Blue Devils in action.