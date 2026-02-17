Manny Diaz's next quarterback at Duke may have just fallen into his lap

The offseason has gone entirely off script for the Duke Blue Devils with quarterback Darian Mensah and his go-to target Cooper Barkate taking their talents to the Miami Hurricanes.

Now, Duke head coach Manny Diaz has been forced to figure out his offense once again, and this go-around, he didn't have an elite quarterback knocking on his door, asking to come to Durham from the transfer portal.

However, just when things seemed to be falling into a dire situation, Diaz and his staff may have just had a blue-chip quarterback pop up out of the blue.

DJ Hunter opens the door for Duke and Manny Diaz

Three-star quarterback DJ Hunter committed to the Kentucky Wildcats in April of 2025. Earlier this week, he decommitted from the program. Just like that, a highly touted quarterback is available for Diaz and the Blue Devils to sweep in and claim.

Duke didn't extend an official offer to Hunter in the initial go around, despite the young quarterback taking an official visit to Durham and expressing his interest in playing for the Blue Devils.t

Now, Diaz might need to rethink his hesitation to bring Hunter into his fold.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB DJ Hunter has Decommitted from Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 200 QB from Buford, GA had been Committed to the Wildcats since April 2025https://t.co/0l3iCRPqXK pic.twitter.com/qB9Y08HDrG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 16, 2026

"I would say some schools that stand out to me are USF, Maryland, West Virginia, Florida State, and Duke," Hunter told Rivals. "USF is one school I will visit in the spring. Duke is one I am thinking about, too."

Just like that, Hunter even gave Diaz space to stick his foot in the door and pry it open to land the blue-chip quarterback, virtually saving his quarterback room after a disastrous offseason.

Yes, Hunter would be a true freshman next year, not in this coming season. However, the Duke quarterback room isn't entirely empty right now. Transfer senior Michael Appel Jr. and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan stuck around in Durham this offseason for another year with Diaz.

Not to mention, running back Nate Sheppard is still on the depth chart and prepared to (quite literally) carry the weight of the offensive unit this season.

Duke and Diaz will be okay, but it certainly wouldn't hurt for the Blue Devils to land a three-star quarterback for the future.