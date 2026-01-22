3 quarterbacks still left in the portal for Duke after Darian Mensah's last-minute ditch

Even before the final shoe drops in the Darian Mensah transfer portal saga, the Duke Blue Devils and head coach Manny Diaz have to start looking for his replacement.

As player after player commits to their next program out of the transfer portal, the number of available and qualified quarterbacks still remaining is quickly dwindling.

However, there are still a few hidden gems remaining in the portal, and Diaz needs to go after them with everything Duke has left.

3 transfer portal QB targets for the Duke Blue Devils

Luke Moga spent the last two years with the Oregon Ducks, utilizing his redshirt in 2024 after not seeing any in-game action.

In 2025, he came in as one of the backups to quarterback Dante Moore and excelled in the minimal snaps he took, earning 58 passing yards on three completions (60 percent) and a shocking 49 rushing yards on three carries.

He lacks experience, which the other two quarterbacks on this list possess, but he has three years of eligibility remaining, which works heavily in his favor.

Former Michigan quarterback Jake Garcia was granted a fifth season of eligibility after entering the transfer portal this year, and not seeing any playing time during the 2025 season.

However, after starting his career at East Carolina and spending a year with the Miami Hurricanes, he has amassed 1,376 passing yards on 188 completions for 15 touchdowns. While he has a massive interception problem, throwing 16 INTs over three seasons, he has the experience that Duke needs.

The prefect culmination of Moga and Garcia is former Ohio Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro, who is currently waiting to hear about his appeal for another season of eligibility. If the extra year is granted, he should undeniably be Duke's No. 1 target.

He has a resounding 5,030 career passing yards for 30 touchdowns, alongside 2,168 rushing yards for another 30 touchdowns on the ground.

His dual-threat abilities make him a highly attractive prospect out of the transfer portal and should make him a priority for Diaz and the rest of the Blue Devils' recruiting staff.