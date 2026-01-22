Duke RB Nate Sheppard light at end of tunnel for Blue Devils' offseason chaos

The Duke Blue Devils need a little bit of good news with all of the drama currently surrounding the program and (almost) former quarterback Darian Mensah.

Running back Nate Sheppard is just the thing.

As a true freshman in 2025, Sheppard amassed a jaw-dropping 1,132 rushing yards for 11 touchdowns, as well as corralling 37 catches for 286 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air.

Yes, Mensah may have been the true leader of the offense, but Sheppard was the star of the show, and he is staying in Durham for at least one more season.

Nate Sheppard can (literally) carry the Duke offense

Duke's season was far from perfect, despite the surprise appearance in the ACC Championship game and the subsequent conference title. However, Sheppard's stats earned him a place among the best in the country.

ESPN recently released its ranking of the top 25 true freshmen in the country, and Sheppard was a top-10 name on the list.

Alongside stars like Miami's Malachi Toney, who just competed in the National Championship, and Oregon's Brandon Finney Jr., who tore up the Big Ten receivers all season, Sheppard was the tenth-best freshman in the nation.

"Sheppard is yet another example of a freshman running back outperforming his ranking after finding the right combination of fit in the system and opportunity," ESPN's Billy Tucker wrote. "His combination of vision and quick burst stands out, and he should remain a fixture of Duke's offense."

The Nate Train rolls on 😈 pic.twitter.com/JUaNBxjrAc — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) January 21, 2026

With the QB1 position in the lurch, Sheppard has the perfect opportunity to step into a leadership role as a sophomore and to show the country that he deserves even better than the No. 10 spot out of all of the elite athletes in his class.

Barring any heartbreaking news, Sheppard will return as the Blue Devils' RB1 in 2026 and is positioned to improve in every stat column as he and head coach Manny Diaz look to take down the rest of the ACC once again.