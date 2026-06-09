Manny Diaz and Duke wreck 2 ACC schools' plans with Blue Devils' latest commitment

You have to play the cards you are dealt. While Duke may be the reigning ACC champions, Manny Diaz and his staff need to keep hitting singles and doubles instead of swinging for the fences in the recruiting department. Slowly but surely, Diaz and his staff are building up their 2027 class. Their latest commitment comes from a player who just visited Durham on June 5 in Elijah Burns-Crump.

The three-star safety out of Louisville had 23 official offers, including ones from Duke, Louisville, and Stanford in the ACC footprint. While his hometown team did offer him, Stanford was the ACC team hoping to get a visit out of him. Burns-Crump was slated to make the trek to Palo Alto on June 19, but it looks to be up in the air after committing to Duke. He could not be happier about his huge decision.

Burns-Crump took to social media to express his enthusiasm for committing to Diaz's Blue Devils.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Burns is the No. 13 player from Kentucky, the No. 87 safety in the country, and the No. 856 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle. While other strong programs in the region like Cincinnati, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, did offer him, Burns-Crump is on his way to Durham. This latest commitment suggests Diaz may be building roots there.

Diaz's reputation as a defensive mind has left an indelible impression on many prospective recruits.

Manny Diaz gains recruiting momentum after landing Elijah Burns-Crump

There is no way around it. Diaz and his staff have been on a roll in the recruiting department. With each and every commitment the Blue Devils have landed, they are on the precipice of creeping inside of the top 25. Duke is now up to 17 commits for the 2027 cycle. Although they are all of the three-star variety, there is strength in numbers. This is how you can keep pace recruiting to an academic power.

With this latest commitment, Duke is right on Louisville, Georgia, and Texas Tech's trail in and around the top 25. While Georgia will surely do what it normally does and get inside the top 10, Duke may not be fading back into irrelevancy anytime soon. Again, Burns-Crump has played his high school ball in Louisville, home to an ACC team that is trying desperately to win the conference. Duke just did that.

Although Duke's 2027 class looks to be fairly evenly split between offense and defense, Burns-Crump does star on the same side of the ball that Diaz favors. That could have played a part in him picking Duke over the likes of Louisville or Stanford. Both are led by former quarterbacks in Jeff Brohm and Tavita Pritchard, respectively. At Duke, winning football starts with playing great defense.

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Ultimately, how Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke jell in year three will largely determine if they will have any staying power in the ACC. Duke is no longer a hunter. They are the hunted in some capacities. While most of the league is looking at what juggernaut Miami can do, let's not overlook who played for a conference championship and won it. Diaz's Blue Devils are still building momentum.

Burns-Crump picking Duke over Stanford is one thing, but him playing for the Blue Devils is another.