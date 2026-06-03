Manny Diaz must confront Duke's inherent volatility to repeat as ACC champions

The hardest thing in life is to be consistent. To be quite frank, the only constant in our lives is change. You must embrace it. Adapt or die. When it comes to Manny Diaz entering his third season at Duke, he has to find a way to combat the inherent volatility surrounding his program. In Bill Connelly's ACC predictions and preview article for ESPN.com, he addressed Duke's perplexing amount of variance.

The first part of Connelly's blurb about the Blue Devils sets the tone for what could be coming next.

"If you put Duke's 2025 offense, 2024 defense, and 2025 special teams unit together, you would have a top-20 team, per SP+. If you put the other team together -- 2024 offense, 2025 defense, 2024 special teams -- you'd barely have a top-80 team. Diaz's first two seasons at Duke have produced a good version of everything. They've also produced a pair of nine-win seasons and an ACC title. Now, just imagine what could happen if Duke does all the good things at the same time."

He continued by writing that Duke overachieved in five games last year, but came up well short twice.

Even though Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate are off to Miami, there is a chance this year's Duke team could be even better than the last. While Connelly does believe the offense will regress in some capacities, it may not fall completely off a cliff next season. With San Jose State transfer Walker Eget coming over, the passing game may not skip as much of a beat as everyone thinks that it could here.

The big key has to be the defense, which is supposedly Diaz's bread and butter as a football coach.

Manny Diaz must get the most out of Duke's defense to offset volatility

No doubt about it. This is the season where Diaz could potentially make himself a boatload of money. If he coaches up to his standard, either Duke will pay him the big bucks, or somebody else will... The program to keep an eye on outside of Durham is his alma mater of Florida State down in Tallahassee. Mike Norvell is going nowhere fast. FSU might be cash poor right now, but Diaz is worth investing in.

Of course, the former Miami Hurricanes head coach and Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator must assert his dominance on his side of the ball. It is hard to ask a revamped offense to be better than what it was a year ago. Defensively, this team has room to grow. If it does, Duke can achieve all it is capable of this fall, and then some. A nine-win season and ACC repeat may be in play.

Read more: Manny Diaz, Duke on the verge of adding a 2nd RB to surging 2027 recruiting class

Overall, this is the year where everything should start to jell for Diaz in Durham. While one could argue that he won with many Mike Elko players, winning at Duke has never been easy. It just shows that Diaz may be cut from the same cloth as Elko immediately before him, and potentially Steve Spurrier from over a generation ago. This is the year where Diaz truly makes a name for himself in the college ranks.

If Diaz wants to solve Duke's ongoing volatility issues, it starts by addressing the defense bottleneck.