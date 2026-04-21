The focal point of the Duke offense will be obvious, regardless of who the QB is

Too much talk around Duke this offseason has been about who left, and not nearly enough about who stayed.

Darian Mensah's decision to enter the Transfer Portal at the last minute despite being under contract for next season was undoubtedly a devastating blow for Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils.

There were few options for Duke to pursue at that point in time, but they were able to find and ultimately land an experienced signal-caller in Walker Eget from San Jose State. Eget's first spring in Durham has been limited due to injury, with the bulk of the first team reps going to redshirt freshman Dan Mahan.

This fall, Mahan and Eget will officially battle it out for the starting job. Eget has the experience edge and probably provides a higher floor, but Mahan could potentially elevate the ceiling. Regardless of who takes the first snaps under center in September, Duke's offense will be built around one player.

Rising sophomore RB Nate Sheppard, who rushed for over 1100 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman last year, will be the bellcow for Diaz and the Blue Devils.

"When you have an elite player like Sheppard, it just stands to reason that you’re gonna build your identity around him," Diaz said.

Duke will build its offensive identity around RB Nate Sheppard

Duke's retention of Sheppard was pivotal this offseason. He emerged as one of the top running backs in the ACC as a freshman and could take a bigger leap in year two.

Sheppard was a critical piece down the stretch for Duke in winning the ACC Championship and then the Sun Bowl. Sheppard turned 26 touches into 128 yards and a touchdown in helping to lead Duke to an overtime win over Virginia to capture the program's first outright ACC crown since 1962.

Then in the Sun Bowl, Sheppard turned in an MVP performance by rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Blue Devils to a 42-39 win over Arizona State.

Duke will need those types of performances repeatedly next season from Sheppard to have a chance at replicating last season's success. Neither option at QB has the ceiling of Mensah, but if one can just provide a steadying presence under center, Sheppard can shoulder the burden of being the fulcrum.