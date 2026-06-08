Manny Diaz strikes again as Duke lands son of former Top 5 NFL Draft pick

This Duke hot streak on the recruiting trail right now is flat-out ridiculous. The Blue Devils have now landed nine commitments in the last 10 days and have surged toward the Top 25 in the composite recruiting rankings.

Manny Diaz came into official visit season with just seven commitments and a class that ranked below 50th in the composite rankings. Duke's latest addition is its 16th commitment in the 2027 class, and the Blue Devils are now inside the Top 30 at No. 29 in the 247 composite.

One day after landing a pair of commitments that bolstered the trenches. Diaz and the Blue Devils struck again, this time in the defensive backfield.

3-star DB Kasen Jammer, the son of former Texas All-American and Top 5 NFL Draft pick Quentin Jammer, announced his commitment to the Blue Devils after taking his official visit over the weekend:

Duke lands a commitment from Texas legacy recruit Kasen Jammer

Jammer's Dad and Uncle (Quandre Diggs) both played for Texas. His Dad was one of the best defensive backs in college football during his time in Austin and was a unanimous All-American selection in 2001.

He was then the 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He went on to play 12 years in the NFL, 11 with the Chargers and one with the Denver Broncos, before retiring after the 2013 season.

Kasen Jammer isn't as highly recruited as his father or his uncle, but turn on the tape and you will see an absolute baller. Duke fans might see some similarities to former slot corner Chandler Rivers, who was just taken in the 5th round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Jammer is undersized at 5-foot-9, but so was Rivers, and that was never an issue during his time in Durham.

Jammer is a do-it-all kid for his high school team, rarely coming off the field. He plays offense, defense, and special teams. He scored three touchdowns on offense, returned two kicks for touchdowns on special teams, and forced three turnovers on defense. That call came against elite Texas 5A competition.

Jammer is a consensus 3-star recruit, but as the son of a former pro, this could be a home run swing by Diaz and the Duke staff. He has the potential to seriously outperform his ranking.

Along with Duke, Jammer held Power Four offers from Utah, Baylor, Arizona, Boston College, Maryland, and UCLA. He already took a visit to Utah the week before he came to Durham, and had planned a trip to Baylor on June 19th that won't likely happen now.