Kon Knueppel is already making NBA history just four games into his career

The Charlotte Hornets got a star in Kon Knueppel after selecting the former Duke freshman star with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Knueppel is already making NBA history despite playing just four career games. The sharpshooter has now made the most three pointers through his first four career games in the history of the league, with 16. Knueppel was drafted into a perfect situation in Charlotte, with his ability to thrive off the ball playing alongside ball-dominant guards LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. It hasn't taken long for Knueppel to get acclimated to the professional level, as he's proving why he was scouted as the best shooter the 2025 draft class had to offer.

Kon Knueppel sets NBA record with 16 made threes through first four career games

After hitting five threes in the Hornets' 144-117 road loss to the Miami Heat on October 28th, Knueppel set a new NBA record with 16 made threes in four career games. The 6'6" wing has already established himself as one of the leaders on this rebuilding Hornets team, and he'll be a franchise cornerstone for the long run.

With 16 three-pointers made over his first four games, Kon Knueppel now holds the NBA record for the most made threes through the first four games of a career! pic.twitter.com/xYQKbXkOTN — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 29, 2025

On the season, Knueppel is now averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 52.3% shooting from the field and an outstanding 53.3% shooting from beyond the perimeter on 7.5 attempts a game. He came into the NBA regarded as the best outside shooter in the draft, and he's already proving it wasn't even a discussion.

After getting drafted by Charlotte, Knueppel entered potentially the best situation of the five Blue Devils drafted, and he is now making a run at the Rookie of the Year award.

Following the record-breaking night against Miami, Knueppel soared all the way to the fourth-best odds of any rookie to take home the Rookie of the Year award, with +2500 odds. Cooper Flagg is still the favorite at -105, followed by Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe at +135 and San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper at +1600, according to FanDuel.

Knueppel has only been in the league for a few games, but he's already showing he's one of the best young stars the NBA has to offer.