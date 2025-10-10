Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is already turning heads around the NBA

Former Duke basketball freshman sensation Kon Knueppel served as the Robin to Batman Cooper Flagg, and as a result, both were selected with top-five picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg went first overall to the Dallas Mavericks, and Knueppel was chosen with the fourth overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets. Although Flagg has a higher ceiling than Knueppel, Knueppel might've been the most pro-ready prospect. With elite defensive instincts, a high basketball IQ, and the fact that he was the best three-point shooter in this draft class, he could be a major sleeper pick to take home this season's Rookie of the Year award. Just two preseason games into his NBA career, Hornets head coach Charles Lee already has lots of praise for the franchise's top pick.

Charles Lee says Kon Knueppel "has been phenomenal" with the Hornets so far

In a recent media avilability, Lee credited Knueppel with his work ethic, and hinted that the rookie will have a major role with the Hornets in 2025-26.

"He's got such a mindset of trying to get better every day," Lee said. "And the other mindset, when it comes to game time, is just 'how do we win and how do I help impact winning.' And he's willing to do it defensively and offensively."

"It will be interesting to see what the rest of his growth and development looks like, but we love the player. We think that he's a great fit for us, and we'll see how the rest of training camp and preseason games pan out to see where he falls in our rotation."

"I do foresee him having a significant role on this team this year."

🎙️ Charles Lee: "Kon (Knueppel) has been phenomenal since he got here from day one."



Knueppel fits in so well with this Hornets' backcourt, along with ball-dominant scorers LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. The rookie thrives in catch-and-shoot situations and always knows where to be on the floor to make himself available offensively.

Through Charlotte's two preseason games, both losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Knueppel has averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 37.5% shooting from the field and 29.4% shooting from beyond the arc. Despite a slow start to the NBA preseason, Lee knows the potential that the former Blue Devil has shown.