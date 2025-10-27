Cooper Flagg caps off historic performance with highlight monster slam

Former Duke basketball freshman sensation Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks picked up their first win of the 2025 regular season, with a 139-129 home victory over the Toronto Raptors. With the first win of his young NBA career came Flagg's best performance in a Mavericks uniform yet, and he capped off his outing with a monster slam dunk that becomes an early candidate for dunk of the year. Flagg looked much more comfortable with the ball in his hands, as head coach Jason Kidd continues to play the rookie at the point guard position. Flagg handled the ball up top regularly at Duke, but was never the true point guard. However, it hasn't taken long for the No. 1 overall 2025 NBA Draft pick to get comfortable in his new role

Cooper Flagg highlights career-high scoring night with monster slam against Raptors

In 29 minutes of action, Flagg tallied 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a block on 8-of-14 (57.1%) shooting from the field, 2-of-6 (33.3%) shooting from three-point range, and 4-of-4 (100%) shooting from the free throw line. The rookie was much cleaner with the ball in his hands against Toronto, as Flagg didn't tack on a single turnover after totaling eight through his first two NBA games.

Beyond the stellar performance, Flagg topped it off with a ridiculous slam.

OMG COOPER FLAGG POSTER 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/UsoSRbHHzq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 27, 2025

With his 20+-point performance without any turnovers, Flagg became the second player in NBA history at 18 years old or younger to record a game with 20 or more points scored and zero turnovers. The only other player to do that is Kobe Bryant in 1997—pretty elite company.

On the season, Flagg is now averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 43.9% shooting from the floor and 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

Flagg is still the heavy favorite to take home the Rookie of the Year award, with -135 odds according to FanDuel. The former Blue Devil is followed by Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe (+210), and San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper (+1400).

Through just three games of his young professional career, Flagg is already making highlights plays and impacting in every facet of the game.