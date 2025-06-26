Khaman Maluach's NBA Draft reaction will have every Duke fan in tears

Former Duke basketball rookie center Khaman Maluach has officially begun his NBA career, as the South Sudanese center was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. The draft rights to Maluach will go to the Phoenix Suns as a part of the Kevin Durant trade to Houston, but Maluach's reaction to being drafted will nonetheless leave every Duke fan in tears.

"Living in Africa, I had the whole continent on my back..."



ALL THE FEELS for Khaman Maluach 🥹 https://t.co/Okf6QTxwls pic.twitter.com/EmdTa2fAC5 — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2025

"Me, being delusional about my dreams, believing in myself that I'm going to make it to the NBA one day, and now, I'm here at the NBA Draft, just got drafted," Maluach told ESPN's Monica McNutt with tears running down his face.

Maluach also sent a shout-out to South Sudan, his home country, and how he's playing for them and continues to remember where he came from.

"I'm here representing the whole continent [of Africa]. Living in Africa, I had the whole continent on my back, giving hope to young kids, inspiring young kids, and the next generation of African basketball."

The 7'2, 250-pound center didn't even begin to play basketball until 2019. Coming from a poverty-stricken nation like South Sudan, Maluach didn't have much opportunity. He was given a shot to attend the NBA Academy Africa, and the rest was history. Maluach eventually went to Duke and put on display his never-before-seen athletic ability for someone of his stature. Maluach's ability to switch defensively one through five, run the floor with the guards in transition, and be an elite defensive anchor and shot blocker will make him a coveted piece of this draft class with the tenth overall selection.

The big man didn't forget to shout out to his family back home, who stayed up until the late hours of the night to watch Maluach in his big moment.

"I want to thank them so much for raising me the way they raised me. For making me such a good, young man, and, raising me the right way and showing me the good values of life."

After a long and hard-fought journey to get here, Maluach will now begin his NBA journey as a member of the Phoenix Suns.