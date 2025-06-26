Duke basketball puts two centers on Suns in minutes after stunning draft trade

Within minutes, the Duke basketball program saw two of its standout freshmen centers land with the Phoenix Suns in very different ways.

Mark Williams, a steady riser through the ranks of the NBA within the last two seasons, was traded to the Suns in exchange No. 29 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft and a 2029 first-round pick, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Williams was a likely trade candidate for Charlotte, who drafted Duke guard Kon Knueppel with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft on Wednesday night. The former Duke standout was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA Trading Deadline, but a failed physical voided the trade and sent him back to the Hornets for the remainder of the season.

Then, the Suns landed Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick, although it has not become official yet. The pick was made by the Houston Rockets and will be sent to Phoenix as a part of the deal that sent Kevin Durant from the Suns to the Houston Rockets.

The trade is expected to be finalized shortly.

Williams posted career-high numbers this season with the Hornets, averaging 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds in 44 games played and Maluach posted 8.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks with the Blue Devils.

Many expected Maluach to be drafted a few slots higher and the opportunity was too great for the Suns to pass up on the untapped potential of the Duke prospect.

One of the biggest reasons the Suns struggled last season was their lack of a paint presence, both offensively and defensively and the hope is that the Duke duo can fill that massive void.

Mark Williams and Khaman Maluach will join Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen as current members of the Phoenix Suns roster.