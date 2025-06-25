Khaman Maluach's ceiling and floor: How high or low could he go in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Duke basketball program has three rookies getting ready to hear their names called tonight in the 2025 NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach. Out of all three prospects, it's Maluach with the least certainty as to where he will end up. Flagg will definitely go first overall. Recent buzz has surrounded Knueppel with the fourth overall pick, but there's a lot of speculation around the South Sudanese center.

So, what's the ceiling and floor for Maluach tonight?

Ceiling: 3rd overall

It's a long shot, but in terms of a true ceiling for Maluach, it's third overall. A couple of weeks ago, rumors started to circulate that the Philadelphia 76ers, who own the third overall selection tonight, were interested in Maluach. Although this would shake up the franchise's entire future for Philly, the pick could make sense with Joel Embiid's continued injury history and the team already having a trio of talented guards in Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and Quentin Grimes. Over the last few days, Baylor wing VJ Edgecombe has become the favorite to be selected by Philadelphia if the franchise doesn't trade down, but there have been reports of the Sixers' interest in the 7'2 center. Again, it would be a pretty big shock if Philadelphia stays at number three and ultimately takes Maluach, but based on reports, it's a possibility.

Floor: 9th overall

It would be a massive shock if Maluach fell outside of the top ten, and nine is where most mocks have Maluach at the lowest. This is a pick in tonight's draft that could be on the move, as it was reported that the Brooklyn Nets, who own the eighth pick, are interested in acquiring another lottery pick. Former Blue Devil RJ Barrett has been rumored to be a trade piece along with the ninth overall selection, specifically to Brooklyn, giving the Nets the eighth and ninth picks. Some mocks currently have Maluach going eighth overall to Brooklyn, as current Nets center Nic Claxton could be on the move this offseason, and if the Nets have eight and nine, this would be a prime spot for Maluach to be taken. Even if Toronto stays put at number nine, it would be a shock if Maluach fell past this selection.