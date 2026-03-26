Jon Scheyer's latest Caleb Foster update will have Duke fans fired up

Getting Caleb Foster back for the Sweet 16 never even seemed on the table initially.

After the veteran Duke point guard suffered a fractured foot during the regular-season finale against North Carolina, it appeared his season was most likely over. Before the start of the NCAA Tournament, Jon Scheyer pointed toward the Final Four as the optimistic date of a potential return.

But Foster's desire to return and play next to his brothers has trumped any and all optimism. After initially declaring that Foster had "an outside chance" of a return against St. John's on Friday, Scheyer's latest update on Thursday points to Foster actually giving it a go.

"He (Foster) told me, 'look if I do this and work every day, you gotta promise me you'll let me put this uniform on again with our guys', and he's in a position that he's gonna try and do that tomorrow night. Scheyer said.

"He had a good day of practice yesterday... we have to see how he feels today, and then hopefully he progresses well enough tomorrow. ...He'll be more of a game-time decision, but he's gonna give it everything he has to go tomorrow night."

Jon Scheyer calls Caleb Foster a 'game-time decision' vs. St. John's

Foster has made a miraculous recovery to get to the point that he could even possibly play against St. John's. He fractured his foot less than three full weeks ago during the win over Carolina. It makes no logical sense that he has recovered in time to play in this game.

But it speaks to how hard he has worked, and how much the Duke brotherhood means to him and everyone else who has the privilege of putting on the Blue Devils uniform.

It means something. And it clearly means everything for Foster.

If Foster is able to go, it would provide a nice boost for Duke, especially against an elite St. John's defense that is capable of making things incredibly difficult for Scheyer's team. In March, veteran guards tend to carry you.

Foster's presence would be a huge deal.