Jon Scheyer proving he needs to be in the conversation for best coach in college basketball

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been nothing short of spectacular since taking over for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski after the 2022 season. Despite just being in his fourth season as the Blue Devils' head coach, Scheyer has already won two ACC Tournament titles, becoming the first head coach in ACC history to win the conference tournament twice in his first three years at the helm. He's also brought Duke to an Elite 8 and a Final Four, while tying the all-time record for most wins by a head coach in his first three seasons with 89. However, the 38-year-old hasn't entered the conversation for best head coach in the sport yet, but this season might change that.

It's easy to discredit Scheyer at times with the elite level of talent he brings in year in and year out, but that's not only a testament to how elite a recruiter he is, but also how elite a developer of talent he is. Similar to the end of Coach K's tenure, Scheyer deals with tons of roster turnover year in and year out. Despite sitting with brand new teams each season, Scheyer still delivers success consistently and keeps the Blue Devils at the top of the national rankings.

Jon Scheyer needs to be in the conversation for best coach in college basketball

After leading Duke to a Final Four last year, Scheyer lost his entire starting five from that season. Sure, he brought in the No. 1 overall recruiting class along with a slew of key returners, but talent doesn't always equal success in today's era of college basketball.

Through the first 10 games of the 2025-26 season, Scheyer has gotten his program out to a 10-0 start, which includes four ranked wins, with only one of which being at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils now own what is likely the best resume in college basketball and are firmly in the discussion to be ranked No. 1 in the next AP Poll.

Duke does have the best player in the country in Cameron Boozer, but it's so impressive how quickly Scheyer gets his guys to gel, even with a completely overhauled roster. It took no time at all for the Blue Devils to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the country, but what makes Scheyer's success all the more impressive this year is that Duke has dealt with significant offensive struggles yet is still winning these marquee games.

Duke has yet to establish a true second scoring option behind Boozer, and the overwhelming reliance on the star rookie to create offense has been concerning. The Blue Devils are shooting just 35.5% from three as a team (98th at KenPom) and 71% from the free throw line (198th at KenPom). It's been the defense that's led the way, as Duke has surrendered 70 or more points to a high-major foe just once so far, and that was to No. 21 Kansas.

Scheyer has seen six of his guys be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft through his tenure as head coach, and his entire starting five from a season ago was taken in the 2025 draft. Succeeding the greatest coach in the history of college basketball was one of the most daunting jobs the game had ever seen, and Scheyer has been nothing short of spectacular.

He may have arguably the most talented roster in the nation year in and year out, but that doesn't equal juggernaut status without proper coaching. Take a look at this year's Kentucky team. It was the most expensive roster in college basketball, featuring the SEC Preseason Player of the Year in Otega Oweh, and the Wildcats are now 5-4 and have become the most disappointing team in the sport.

Scheyer needs to start garnering more respect as one of the top coaches in college hoops. He's had literally one of the best starts to a head coaching career in the history of the game, and has Duke at the same level of status that Coach K left it.