Cam Boozer gives incredible Duke quote right after thrilling win at Michigan State

The Duke basketball program picked up what could be the best win of the season in college basketball on Saturday, taking down No. 7 Michigan State 66-60 in East Lansing. The Blue Devils are now 10-0 on the campaign, with four ranked wins, and should absolutely be considered for the No. 1 ranking next week. Duke freshman phenom Cam Boozer put together another dominant performance after being shut down in the first half, carrying the Blue Devils offensively. Boozer is further cementing his argument to be the National Player of the Year, as he continues to look like the most dominant player in the nation.

Duke's non-conference slate won't get any easier, as the Blue Devils will now gear up to face No. 19 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on December 20th before taking on No. 3 Michigan in February. With the intense non-con schedule that Jon Scheyer has given his team to begin the campaign, the Blue Devils couldn't have looked more impressive, and it would be ridiculous if Duke isn't ranked the top team in the land come next Monday.

"We've got weapons." Cam Boozer confident in Duke basketball after massive victory on the road over Michigan State

Following the victory, Boozer gave a great quote to the media, and it looks like he has a lot of faith in the Duke program long term this season.

"We got weapons," Boozer said. "We've got guys at every position that can shoot, drive, and pass. Yeah, I've got to make the right play every time, and I know guys are going to find me. Back-to-back games two guys hit big-time shots, two different guys. I think that's what describes this team. We're nine deep and we're going to keep it rolling."

After being limited to two points in the first half, Boozer went for 16 in the second half, finishing the contest with a game-high 18 points to go along with 15 rebounds and five assists on 7-of-13 (58.3%) shooting from the field. All nine Blue Devils who entered the game scored, and five scored six or more points.