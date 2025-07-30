Jon Scheyer must lean on Dame Sarr to land fellow top European prospect

Sayon Keita is currently one of the top European prospects in the world. At 7-foot-0 and 215 pounds, the Spanish center has garnered a lot of attention from Blue Blood college basketball programs, and is currently taking a tour of some of the best.

Throughout the end of July and beginning of August, Keita scheduled six official visits, including with the Duke Blue Devils.

Sayon Keitat official visit schedule

Kansas Jayhawks, July 28

Indiana Hoosiers, July 29

Kentucky Wildcats, July 30

Duke Blue Devils, July 31

North Carolina Tar Heels, August 1

UConn Huskies, August 2

As Duke head coach Jon Scheyer battles to land Keita's commitment in the next year or so, he has one massive advantage in his back pocket... or on his roster, to be more exact.

Keita, who is currently in the class of 2027 but could reclassify to 2026, played club basketball with former Italian prospect Dame Sarr, who committed to the Blue Devils in May and is expected to be a star for Duke this fall.

The pair of European youngsters played alongside each other for FC Barcelona in Euroleague Basketball.

Dame Sarr and Sayon Keita 👀 pic.twitter.com/SALUm3aNW3 — Duke Central (@duke_central) May 16, 2025

Scheyer could likely convince just about anyone to come play for the Blue Devils. However, it's a lot trickier recruiting European prospects, who frequently head straight for the NBA and opt out of a college career.

If the Duke head coach leaned on Sarr's preexisting relationship with Keita, it might bode well for the Blue Devils to land yet another highly coveted European talent.

While playing in the European league, Keita averaged a resounding 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Sarr averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. The duo was absolutely dynamic when they shared a court.

The possibility of Keita and Sarr sharing the court in Duke Blue Devils' uniforms would be undeniably electric.