Top international 2027 prospect schedules visit to Duke, reclassification to 2026 a possibility

Sayon Keita, one of the top international prospects in the class of 2027, has scheduled an official visit to Duke, along with several other top-tier programs. Keita will go on his official visit to Durham on July 30th.

The seven-footer has also scheduled official visits to Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, and UConn. Keita is viewed as the top international big man in his class.

Possibility of a 2026 reclass.

"Although currently listed as a rising junior, there is a real possibility that Keita reclasses up to the class of 2026, where he also has an argument to be made as the top big man prospect in the class," 247Sports insider Travis Branham said.

Despite not being ranked by 247Sports as a part of the 2027 recruiting class, Keita is viewed as a potential five-star talent, whether he ultimately decides to reclassify to 2026 or remain in the class of 2027.

The Mali native plays for FC Barcelona, the same squad that current Duke incoming freshman Dame Sarr played for. The big man has recently seen his stock surge after being one of the top performers at the NBPA Top100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

"Keita is an elite defender that possesses great size, incredible length and is a very fluid mover on the court," Branham said, "He covers immense ground on the defensive end of the court, providing a premier anchor to his team's defensive efforts."

With the potential connection between Keita and Sarr, Jon Scheyer and his staff could have an edge in the recruitment of the star-studded big man. If Keita does ultimately decide to reclass to 2026, this could be a major move for Duke if the program can land him. The 2026 recruiting class as a whole is viewed as a fairly weaker class than most in recent memory, and a big who already has experience at the professional level could be a major get for Scheyer and his staff.

The Blue Devils have fallen behind North Carolina in the recruitment of two elite 2026 prospects, and landing Keita could make up for that. It remains to be seen whether Keita will remain in the class of 2027 or not.