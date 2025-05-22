Duke ruffles feathers by easily landing Dame Sarr's commitment

It was just a few weeks ago that the Kansas Jayhawks shared their interest in an overseas talent, five-star shooting guard Dame Sarr from Italy. Then, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils entered the picture, and things got rocky for Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

Now, Sarr has committed to the Duke Blue Devils over Kansas, further bolstering an already impressive class of 2025 recruits for the perennial program.

Reportedly, the Jayhawks were refusing to back down as Sarr's recruitment process came to an end, but Kansas simply couldn't match the allure that Duke offered to the young prospect.

"Duke was my dream school," Sarr said. "I played with Jabari Parker, who went to Duke. When I had the chance to go there, I had to take it... My ultimate goal is to play in the NBA. There's no better place to prepare you for that than Duke."

Sarr went on to talk about how his experience at the European professional level would benefit him, right alongside his future experience with the Blue Devils, as he looked towards his hopeful career in the NBA.

With his commitment to the Blue Devils, Duke virtually poached Sarr out from under Kansas, ruffling the feathers of Jayhawk fans across the country.

Currently, Scheyer and Duke have the No. 2 class of 2025 prospects. Meanwhile, Self and Kansas have the No. 42 class in the nation. Similarly, the Blue Devils lost zero players to the transfer portal following last season. On the other side of things, the Jayhawks lost six players to the portal while only bringing in three transfers.

Five-star power forward Cameron Boozer, four-star small forward Nikolas Khamenia, and four-star point guard Cayden Boozer, who are all in the class of 2025, have already signed with the Blue Devils. Sarr is the second five-star to commit to Duke this spring, joining Boozer.