Jon Scheyer just gave a major hint on early roles for Duke's star-studded freshman class

As usual, Jon Scheyer signed a monster recruiting class for Duke. The five-man haul featured four 5-star prospects. That quartet should all see the floor in their first season for the Blue Devils, while 4-star Maxime Meyer is a project big man who likely won't see many minutes right away but should pay major dividends down the line in Durham.

Scheyer has once again built a roster capable of making a push toward the first post-Krzyzewski national title for Duke. That remains the goal, and Duke has gotten agonizingly close in each of the last two seasons. In a single-elimination tournament setting like March Madness that opens itself up to flukes, all you can continue to do is give yourself as many swings at the plate as you can.

Duke should get another swing this year. Along with an elite recruiting class, Scheyer did work in the portal, landing Wisconsin star John Blackwell and Belmont big man Drew Scharnowski. Duke also had a lot of success with roster retention, bringing back impactful players like Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer.

Speaking at the Durham Sports Club on Thursday, Scheyer spoke about his 2026-27 roster. That included some discussion of his impressive freshman class, and he revealed some clues about potential roles for the newcomers.

Early roles for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard taking shape for Duke

All quotes courtesy of this story from the News Observer.

On Rippey:

“Probably the most explosive player at that position that I’ve coached. He’s 6-2 but when he jumps, he’s looking down at the rim. Makes me jealous.”

Translation: Rippey will have the role you would expect of a young guard alongside veterans Foster, Blackwell, and Boozer. He's going to be the energizer bunny off the bench, and his athletic ability is going to make him an instant fan-favorite in Cameron Indoor.

On Williams:

“He’s a 7-footer from Phoenix and a versatile defender. Really a late bloomer, still coming into his game. His thing is not going to be about putting up numbers. His thing is about impacting the game with defense, rebounding, energy.”

Translation: Don't expect Williams to come in and make a Cooper Flagg/Cameron Boozer type of impact in Durham. He's a lot more raw than either of those guys, but there's still an obvious role for him. With a strong backcourt led by a dynamic scoring guard in Blackwell, Duke won't need Williams to average 15+ points per game. He needs to do the things he's already really good at: defend, run the floor, and play with his hair on fire.

On Boumtje Boumtje:

“The biggest guy on our team. He’s 7-1, 7-2. Great shooter. Really has every skill you could want. His thing is he’s 17 years old, the youngest player ever to play at Duke, younger than Cooper Flagg. We want to make sure we handle his progression the right way.”

Translation: Please remember that this is going to be the youngest player in college basketball next season. He'll spend his entire freshman season at just 17. The hype surrounding Boumtje Boumtje has already reached a fever pitch, and rightfully so. He's got superstar potential, but that doesn't mean there won't be some growing pains in year one. Scheyer and company are going to take it slow and not put too much on him immediately.

On Howard:

“You probably remember his father, Josh, who played at Wake Forest and in the NBA. Bryson is a 6-6 shooter, scorer.”

Translation: Don't forget about this kid. With Boumtje Boumtje, Rippey, and Williams, Howard has flown under the radar despite his 5-star ranking. But he's got significant pedigree and will make a quick impact for the Blue Devils on the wing with his ability to shoot the ball and defend.

On Meyer:

“From Canada. He’s 7-1 and he was a hockey player three years ago. He was looking around and didn’t see many 7-footers playing hockey, so he decided to get on a basketball court and has a great future ahead of him. I think he’s a future NBA player one day.”

Translation: Patience. Don't expect to see much of Meyer this season, but he's got significant potential that Duke will be trying to unlock down the road. Scheyer clearly believes in him. Also, I need to see the videos of him playing hockey.

Duke will have more of a veteran team this season and won't be as reliant on freshmen. But they still have a star-studded class that can lift the team's ceiling into another realm. Duke's leading scorers might be all upperclassmen this season, but the young guns are going to make an impact.

By the time ACC play rolls around, one or two of them might be among the best players on the roster.