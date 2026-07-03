Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje's latest masterpiece has Duke fans unable to contain themselves

At a certain point, tempering expectations for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje becomes impossible for Duke fans.

We've reached that point. A while ago for most.

If there was any doubt left, his latest masterpiece at the FIBA U17 World Cup removed it.

The 17-year-old was dominant in the USA's 67-point win over Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals of the tournament. He needed just 21 minutes to put together his best game of the tournament, dropping 31 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and three stocks. He did it while knocking down 6-of-8 from three-point range, bringing his three-point percentage up to an obscene 55% for the tournament:

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje in the U17 World Cup quarterfinals:



21 minutes

31 points (11/13 FG, 6/8 3PT)

16 rebounds

4 assists

2 blocks

1 steal



He’s shooting 55% from deep this tourney‼️Has to be the MVP front runner. Just a monster. pic.twitter.com/wFi3AlAk2z — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) July 3, 2026

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje continues to dominate at the FIBA U17 World Cup

When Boumtje Boumtje first committed to Duke, the popular belief was that it would be a slow transition. He'd play a small role off the bench as a true freshman before blossoming as a sophomore and becoming one of the main pieces for the 2027-28 Blue Devils.

And while that still could be true, it now feels ultra unrealistic. Almost like the doomsday scenario.

The competition the USA is playing should provide a major grain of salt to his statistical performance, but it's not like this competition is his breakout moment. He was having a monster summer already and was noted by numerous scouts to be the best player in practice for Team USA, too. And that's on a roster loaded with 5-star talent.

Boumtje Boumtje is going to have a clear role for Duke next season. Whether that is in the starting lineup next to Patrick Ngongba or off the bench working behind Cameron Williams, he's going to be an immediate difference-maker.

Even if Jon Scheyer wanted to slow-play his development and bring him along at a snail's pace, Boumtje Boumtje appears to be the type of player who is going to force their way onto the court.

He's been that good. There's a reason some have already been banging the drum for him as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2028 NBA Draft, the first year he's eligible to declare.

The USA will face off against Australia in the semifinals on Saturday, and then will face one of Lithuania, Serbia, France, or Turkey in the championship game on Sunday, assuming they can get past Australia.

Two more games separate Boumtje Boumtje from finishing up the World Cup and then reporting to Duke to begin practicing with the Blue Devils.