Jon Scheyer is pretty much used to being No. 1 in this regard at this point

The Duke basketball program landed its third 5-star commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle in Deron Rippey Jr., the No. 1 overall point guard in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Jon Scheyer and Co. have now sealed pledges from Rippey, 5-star forwards Cameron Williams and Bryson Howard, and Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer. After Rippey's commitment on Dec. 30, the Blue Devils now have the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class. If the Blue Devils finish out the cycle with the top group, this will be the third year in a row that Scheyer has cemented the nation's top recruiting class. Just ridiculous.

Scheyer is regarded as one of the best recruiters in all of college basketball, but his utter dominance in this regard is becoming insane. It seems like every top recruit Duke wants, it gets. Sure, Duke has the pull with the brand, the exposure, the environment, the chance to win a national title. But the sheer consistency that Scheyer bests every other coach in the sport for elite talent is unprecedented.

Rippey's commitment was a huge addition for the Blue Devils, as both Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer could make the jump to the NBA after this season. Scheyer needed an elite floor general for the 2026-27 campaign, and he got one.

Duke has now jumped Michigan State for the top recruiting class, followed by Kansas, Maryland, and Purdue. The Blue Devils have now become the first program in the 2026 cycle to cement commitments from three 5-star recruits.

What's even crazier is that Scheyer might not be done yet. The Blue Devils are heavily in the mix for 5-star combo guard Jordan Smith Jr. Smith took an official visit to Durham for Countdown to Craziness along with Williams, and picked up a crystal ball prediction shortly after to land at Duke.

It's recently been reported that Arkansas has made a push to swipe Smith from the Blue Devils, but as of now, Duke still seems to remain the favorite.

Scheyer has been an impeccable recruiter since he took over for the legendary Coach K in Durham. Some might say his life is made easier with the brand that Duke is, but that's also every coach at a blue-blood program. The sheer consistency with which Scheyer and his staff outdo their opponents for talent is an incredible sight to see.