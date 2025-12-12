Jon Scheyer is inches from history as undefeated Blue Devils host Lipscomb

The 10-0 Duke Blue Devils are the No. 3 team in the nation and are showing absolutely no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

As Duke prepares for its 11th game of the season, the Blue Devils will be playing for more than the win itself; they'll also be playing to help their head coach make history.

Since taking over the program just four years ago, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has already secured 99 victories, meaning a win on Tuesday night could be his 100th win for his extremely young career.

Jon Scheyer set up to make ACC history

If the Duke Blue Devils can secure the win when they host the Lipscomb Bisons on Tuesday, Dec. 16, Scheyer would become the fastest ACC head coach to reach 100 wins. That includes legendary coaches like Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina's Roy Williams, and many, many other greats.

Come thru to the Lipscomb game on Tuesday. Chance to see if this guy can become the fastest ACC coach to 100 wins!



🎫 https://t.co/0VBUHLc2Sg pic.twitter.com/yzD15PPysy — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 12, 2025

Scheyer, who both played and coached under Krzyzewski, has been undeniably dominant since taking over the Duke men's basketball program in 2022.

With 99 wins and just 22 losses, he has already led the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance (2025) after starting with a run to the Round of 32 (2023) and then the Elite Eight (2024). Simply put, Duke's winning ways didn't slow down when the reins were handed from Krzyzewski to Scheyer.

Led by star freshman Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils have already flown past ranked opponents like the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, and Michigan State Spartans. So, the Bisons (hopefully) shouldn’t pose a huge hurdle for Scheyer’s record chase.

No. 3 Duke (10-0 overall) and Lipscomb (6-4 overall) are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.