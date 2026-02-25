Duke embarrassing Notre Dame at home no question has its coach on the hot seat

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils just made history at the Joyce Center, handing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish their largest loss at home since the arena opened in 1968.

In the dominant 100-56 victory over the Irish, the Blue Devils were firing on all cylinders and were seemingly unstoppable as they collected their 26th win (14th against an ACC opponent) of the season.

During the loss, alongside appearing to suffer a non-contact injury on the sidelines, Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry simply didn't have any answers to Duke's dominance. Meanwhile, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was enjoying his team's performance with his usual devilish smirk.

Notre Dame fans calling for Micah Shrewsberry's head

Before the final whistle was even blown, fans were throwing up their hands in disgust, and it's only gotten worse since the score was finalized.

Micah Shrewsberry at halftime pic.twitter.com/sHhZnI3gzP — JonPow (@CLTBlueDevil) February 25, 2026

At halftime, the Irish were already trailing 54-22, and it didn't seem like Shrewsberry made any changes on the defensive end of the court, as the Blue Devils easily tacked on 46 points throughout the second 20-minute period.

Micah Shrewsberry has to be fired https://t.co/9ej0MKBsPJ — Matthew Kempf (@mjk21_) February 25, 2026

Duke forced 15 turnovers by the Irish, while only committing nine. The Blue Devils had 11 steals, and Notre Dame only earned one (yes, 1). Duke out-rebounded the Fighting Irish by 13 boards. The Blue Devils shot 46 percent from the field, 36 percent from beyond the arc, and 89 percent at the charity stripe. The Irish? They shot 37 percent, 27 percent, and just 58 percent, respectively.

Remember last year when Micah Shrewsberry told Notre Dame fans:



"Don't come back when we've winning."



It appears that won't be a problem... pic.twitter.com/u1FQI5nAlu — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) February 25, 2026

Even after the game, Shrewsberry couldn't muster any hope for his team or its fans, simply saying, "It’s like, the season of hell continues."

Also read: Cameron Boozer only needed one half to completely embarrass Notre Dame

With the loss, Notre Dame dropped to 12-16 overall and 3-12 against conference opponents, a simply unacceptable record for a power conference team, much less a team in the ACC. Meanwhile, Duke improved to 26-2 overall and 14-1 in ACC play.

With March Madness right around the corner, it's becoming increasingly likely that Shrewsberry and the Irish will miss out on the ACC Tournament and undoubtedly miss a berth to the Big Dance.