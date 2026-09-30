Jon Scheyer has a chance to close the deal for Duke on 5-star Asa Montgomery during visit

This may be a smaller-than-normal high school class for Jon Scheyer and Duke. With the five-in-five rule in place and with Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje on a two-year plan in Durham, Duke has set aside a good chunk of its budget for next season's roster on retention.

Right now, Duke has a commitment from 5-star Kager Knueppel in the 2027 recruiting class, but it's been slow-moving outside of that. The Blue Devils have been connected with plenty of others, but haven't made a significant push for anyone in particular.

Until now.

Duke has narrowed its focus to 5-star Asa Montgomery from Power Springs, Georgia. Scheyer saw him for an in-home visit last week, and Montgomery will be in Durham this weekend for his official visit as Scheyer looks to seal the deal and land the elite prospect.

All eyes are on the Duke official visit for 5-star SF Asa Montgomery

On the CBS Sports college basketball YouTube channel, recruiting experts Adam Finkelstein and Eric Bossi broke down the latest on some of the top prospects in the 2027 class. That included Montgomery, and the intel they provided points to Duke being in tremendous shape for Montgomery ahead of his highly anticipated visit this weekend.

“I see it as one where we’re taking a very close look at that visit to Duke, which I believe is this weekend,” Bossi said of Montgomery's recruitment. “Word is the in-home visit with Jon Scheyer was an absolute home run last week.”

Finkelstein echoed those sentiments:

“I’ve heard from some of the schools he’s already visited, even if they feel like they’re in a good place, they’re very leary of Duke coming in and kinda stealing it, as Duke can do,” Finkelstein said.

Montgomery has previously taken official visits to LSU, Florida, UConn, and North Carolina. After his Duke visit this weekend, he currently has scheduled trips to Arizona and Louisville later in October ahead of the November signing period. It'll be interesting to see if those visits happen, or if Scheyer and Duke can close the deal while he's on campus this weekend.

Scheyer and company consistently do an excellent job hosting these visits. They'll roll out the red carpet for Montgomery, and it'll be difficult for him to turn Duke down when he sees all it has to offer both on and off the court. The Brotherhood is a real thing.

Montgomery already has a rapport with Duke freshman big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje from their time playing together on Team USA this summer. They played well together, something that Montgomery is likely intrigued by at the college level. You can bet that Scheyer will use that to his advantage this weekend, and JBB will be front and center on the visit.