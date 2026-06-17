Jon Scheyer already has eyes on a massive 5-star centerpiece for the 2028 class

Recruiting is always about relationship-building, and the earlier you start, the better.

Nobody in the country has been better at building relationships with recruits and their families than Jon Scheyer, and he has landed three consecutive No. 1 recruiting classes for Duke. While the majority of the focus will soon be on the 2027 cycle and filtering through the elite prospects available, it's never too early to get a jump start on future classes.

Scheyer and his Duke staff wasted little time this week once the early contact period opened for underclassmen. One of the first prospects the Blue Devils reached out to was 5-star 2028 center Yann Kamagate out of La Canada Flintridge, California:

2028 5⭐️ Yann Kamagate has heard from the following programs since the contact period began, he told @LeagueRDY:



Duke

Kentucky

Houston

Kansas

BYU

Florida State

UCLA

Vanderbilt



The 7-foot center is one of the fastest rising prospects in all of high school basketball. #5 in the… pic.twitter.com/5EvFBHgTyA — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) June 16, 2026

Duke among a host of suitors to reach out to 5-star 2028 center Yann Kamagate

Kamagate is ranked No. 4 overall in the 247 composite rankings for the 2028 class. He's already one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, and Kentucky, Kansas, Houston, Florida State, Vanderbilt, BYU, and UCLA all reached out to him, along with Duke once the contact period opened.

He's already listed at 7 feet and 230 pounds ahead of his junior season of high school. Scheyer and the Blue Devils will be in the market for a big who is capable of playing immediately in this class. Kamagate would line up perfectly in replacing Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who would be finishing up his sophomore season and heading to the NBA Draft before Kamagate got to campus.

It's too early to tell whether Duke's interest in Kamagate will ultimately lead to an offer. Scheyer is stingy with handing them out, and there are only a precious few spots available in each recruiting class, so you want to be sure you're identifying the right players. Kamagate should be an early front-runner for an offer, though.

Duke has yet to extend an offer to any 2028 prospect. Kamagate seems destined for one, as does 5-star forward Colton Hiller, who is a majority priority target for Duke in the 2028 cycle. He's a reclassification candidate, too, who could end up in the 2027 class.

Early rankings for the 2028 class show quite a few quality big men for Scheyer and company to choose from. Along with Kamagate, Bamba Touray, Erick Dampier Jr., Bentley Lusakueno, Xavier Young, Dylan Betts, and Logan Chwastyk are all currently rated as 5-star prospects in the 247 composite.

Scheyer and his staff will do their due diligence on all of them before making any decisions on who will ultimately receive a coveted offer from the Blue Devils.