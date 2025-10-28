Jon Scheyer enters 'important' week as star defender Maliq Brown's status remains unknown ahead of season opener

The Duke basketball program picked up its second exhibition victory in as many games with an 83-76 win against Tennessee in Knoxville. However, Duke star defender Maliq Brown did not play in either of the Blue Devils' two exhibition matchups, and his status for the team's regular season opener on November 4th against Texas remains unknown. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer provided an update on the health of Brown after the Blue Devils' win over the Volunteers, but it now doesn't seem like Brown is a lock to suit up for the program's opener. Duke has played stellar defense through exhibition play in his absence, but Scheyer knows he needs his best all-around defender back on the floor.

Jon Scheyer calls this week 'important' as Duke basketball hopes to get Maliq Brown back for season opener against Texas

After Duke's road victory, Scheyer provided some insight into the health of the senior big man and how likely it is that he'll be available for the season opener.

“This week is important," Scheyer said. "Our goal is to be ready for Texas and that first game. But we're also keeping the big picture in mind. He's so important to us. His ability to change our defense, his ability to play multiple positions. I can't say today, but I can tell you that everything in our power we're going to do to get him ready for the first game, without setting it back for going forward.”

It seems like Scheyer is being more conservative with the senior, given that he dealt with injuries for a large part of his junior campaign. Brown dislocated his shoulder twice, causing him to miss the majority of the ACC Tournament and Duke's first two games of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6'9" forward has a chance to be the best defender in college basketball this season, with some of the most active hands of any player, and his ability to guard the one through five. Although Scheyer wants to be conservative, there's little time to waste with the Blue Devils' monster non-conference schedule.

This week will be very telling whether the senior will suit up next Tuesday, but it doesn't seem like Duke fans can feel too great about Brown being available against the Longhorns.